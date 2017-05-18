Rondae Gets School Gym Named After Him

In big scripted letters, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has the word Chester tattooed across his back - an homage to his hometown.

Now, a middle school gym in Chester has returned the favor. Chester Community Charter School dedicated their gym to Rondae on Thursday, naming it the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gymnasium in his honor.

An emotional Hollis-Jefferson delivered a touching speech, thanking the community for its support when he was growing up, especially during what he described as tough times.

Hollis-Jefferson is proud of his Chester roots and pops up at a community events in his hometown, so the honor carried weight with him. He also wrote about the dedication in an instagram post.