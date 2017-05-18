Rondae Gets School Gym Named After Him
By Cory Wright
This right here hit the spot I don't know where to start, so many people to thank, I was lost as a kid acting out as a child for attention afraid of people not loving me. It took a lot of people to raise me and groom me to who I am but I always wanted to be better, in the beginning I didn't see the vision clearly on where I wanted to be in the future, but I was sure I wanted to be on a platform to make change!!! Well from a Little place Called CHESTER PA, I've marked my legacy and will continue to do so. By instilling my TIME, KNOWLEDGE, LOVE, AFFECTION AND PATIENCE in those that feel like they have none of this!! Of course I had tears in my eyes and this will go down as one of the best days of my life!!! This was a total surprise I'm gonna kick @rj_32 asssssss Hahahaha love you brother!!!
In big scripted letters, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has the word Chester tattooed across his back - an homage to his hometown.
Now, a middle school gym in Chester has returned the favor. Chester Community Charter School dedicated their gym to Rondae on Thursday, naming it the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gymnasium in his honor.
An emotional Hollis-Jefferson delivered a touching speech, thanking the community for its support when he was growing up, especially during what he described as tough times.
Hollis-Jefferson is proud of his Chester roots and pops up at a community events in his hometown, so the honor carried weight with him. He also wrote about the dedication in an instagram post.
This is something I've only dreamed of!! I just want to inspire all races, ages, gender that no matter what steer through the blurred vision pic.twitter.com/4QOKsmBRw2— R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) May 18, 2017