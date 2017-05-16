Sean Kilpatrick Clips LA

Sean Kilpatrick had the game of his life on Nov. 29, scoring a career-high 38 points while coming up with one of the biggest clutch performances of the Nets season. Kilpatrick was unstoppable in the fourth quarter, dropping 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, bringing the Nets out of a 13-point deficit to force overtime with the Clippers. But Kilpatrick’s work wasn’t done after four quarters and he tightened his grip on the game, scoring another 12 points over the two overtimes, leading the Nets to the win.