BROOKLYN NETS TO HOST FIFTH ANNUAL TREE GIVEAWAY WITH PwC US AND NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT AT BARCLAYS CENTER ON MONDAY, MAY 15

BROOKLYN (May 11, 2017) - The Brooklyn Nets are teaming up with PwC US and New York Restoration Project (NYRP) for the fifth consecutive year to give away more than 400 trees to the Brooklyn community on Monday, May 15 from 3-5 p.m. on Barclays Center’s Resorts World Casino Plaza. Brooklyn Nets player K.J. McDaniels, Nets legend Albert King, the Brooklynettes dance team, and Team Hype will make special appearances.

The event is part of the PwC and the Nets’ Trees for Threes Program, which donates trees for 3-pointers made by the Nets this season at Barclays Center. The trees are planted in community gardens, schoolyards, private yards, and other areas in Brooklyn. Since the program started in 2012, more than 1,600 trees have been distributed.

Participants can register for a tree here. If registration is closed, a limited quantity of trees will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.