Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Miles Brown held a Discovery Education Virtual Field Trip

Posted: May 04, 2017

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson took a virtual field trip on Thursday afternoon, teaming up with Miles Brown, the Jr. NBA and Discovery Education to talk to students around the country about math and how it relates to life in the NBA.

Rondae participated in a Twitter Q&A this afternoon, promoting the value of math, while answering some personal questions.

