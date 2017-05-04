Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Miles Brown held a Discovery Education Virtual Field Trip
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson took a virtual field trip on Thursday afternoon, teaming up with Miles Brown, the Jr. NBA and Discovery Education to talk to students around the country about math and how it relates to life in the NBA.
Rondae participated in a Twitter Q&A this afternoon, promoting the value of math, while answering some personal questions.
Join @IAmCHAP24 & @mrbabyboogaloo for a live chat at 1 pm ET today! Tweet your questions to @JrNBA & @DiscoveryEd using #CareersThatCount! pic.twitter.com/xpotSgoLiW— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
.@mrbabyboogaloo With me being taller, I have to adjust the angle of my shot depending on where I am on the court. #CareersThatCount - @IAmCHAP24— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
Yes, the more shots I put up the more shots I make. Shot percentage drops 30% when you have a defender on you. -@IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/Ad6qs5o9IH— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
I personally spend about 30 hours per week working to improve my game! - @IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/55CaGzytSY— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
#5 - The average NBA height is 6'7", which is how tall @IAMCHAP24 is... @mrbabyboogaloo is 4'3" #CareersThatCount https://t.co/aB9JjFgyao— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
My vertical jump is 38 inches! - @IAmCHAP24 My vertical jump is 2x whatever Rondae's is... - @mrbabyboogaloo #CareersThatCount https://t.co/NL78ig40Xd— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
I average 8.6 points per game in 21.3 minutes per game! - @IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/s1JNH1moRc— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
"More comfortable shooting two-pointers!" - @IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/jkOsPLM4YP— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
"I was 15." -@IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/5p1OjbiM6B— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
"106 games (77 this year, 29 last year)." -@IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/oHtkeYNp9F— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
"I was three." -@mrbabyboogaloo "And, I played in my first league when I was five." -@IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/VUwvKXDmPa— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
"It comes down to how fast you're syncing your plays to the numbers - it's all about reaction time!" - @IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/kGHeghIYAU— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017
@nbacares @DiscoveryEd My math class loved the virtual fieldtrip! @IAmCHAP24 Please come to Tucson to teach my students the Rondae Shimmy pic.twitter.com/tb2n9KVJd5— Bonnie Levine (@Buns1978) May 4, 2017
Big thanks to @mrbabyboogaloo & @IAmCHAP24 for hosting today's live Twitter chat with @DiscoveryEd! #CareersThatCount #VirtualFieldTrip pic.twitter.com/UX14InEnSv— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017