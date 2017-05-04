Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Miles Brown held a Discovery Education Virtual Field Trip

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson took a virtual field trip on Thursday afternoon, teaming up with Miles Brown, the Jr. NBA and Discovery Education to talk to students around the country about math and how it relates to life in the NBA.

Rondae participated in a Twitter Q&A this afternoon, promoting the value of math, while answering some personal questions.

.@mrbabyboogaloo With me being taller, I have to adjust the angle of my shot depending on where I am on the court. #CareersThatCount - @IAmCHAP24 — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017

Yes, the more shots I put up the more shots I make. Shot percentage drops 30% when you have a defender on you. -@IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/Ad6qs5o9IH — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017

I personally spend about 30 hours per week working to improve my game! - @IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/55CaGzytSY — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017

"It comes down to how fast you're syncing your plays to the numbers - it's all about reaction time!" - @IAmCHAP24 #CareersThatCount https://t.co/kGHeghIYAU — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 4, 2017