BROOKLYN NETS AND KEY FOOD SECURE DONATIONS OF MORE THAN 8,000 POUNDS OF FOOD AND HOUSEHOLD GOODS FOR ST. JOHN’S BREAD & LIFE THROUGH CHARITY STRIPE INITIATIVE

BROOKLYN (April 18, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets and Key Food, through their first Charity Stripe initiative, have secured more than 8,000 pounds of food donations for Brooklyn families in need. The Nets and Key Food will tip off donation day with a celebratory lunch at St. John’s Bread & Life on Thursday, April 20 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Through the Charity Stripe Initiative, Key Food and major consumer brands pledged to donate food or household goods for every free throw the Nets made at Barclays Center in the 2016-17 season. The Nets sank 777 free throws at Barclays Center this season, making the donation more than 10 pounds of food and/or household supplies per shot. Nets player Justin Hamilton, as well as representatives from Key Food and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, will volunteer by serving food during the celebratory lunch, which takes place on Key Food’s 80th anniversary.

Key Food is the official supermarket of the Brooklyn Nets.