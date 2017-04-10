Brooklyn Nets and NormaTec Align to Revamp Recovery Room Powered By NormaTec at Barclays Center

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets and NormaTec, the leading sports recovery technology company, have aligned to revamp the Nets’ training room at Barclays Center, which has been named the Recovery Room Powered By NormaTec.

The Brooklyn Nets’ training room serves as the team’s base for recovery and rehabilitation. Through this alliance, NormaTec has provided PULSE PRO Recovery Systems for each Nets player to use before and after games, and during training.

NormaTec PULSE PRO Recovery Systems rejuvenate muscle tissue and increase blood circulation, which helps athletes recover from pain and soreness at a faster pace. The systems use patented compression technology that mobilizes fluid and massages the limbs.

“We are pleased to align with NormaTec on further enhancing the technology in the team’s training room at Barclays Center,” said Lloyd Beckett, Head Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist for the Brooklyn Nets. “The NormaTec PULSE PRO Recovery System is a great complement to an athlete’s off-court training regime at home and on the road.”

“It is an honor to work with the Brooklyn Nets on this project and the team’s Recovery Room Powered By NormaTec,” said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. “Our recovery technology is a perfect fit for athletes who push themselves as hard as the Nets players do on the court, and we are excited to be such a big part of the team’s training and recovery game.”