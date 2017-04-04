Preview: Nets at Sixers

Brooklyn Nets (17-59) at Philadelphia 76ers (28-49)

7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

TV: YES 2

Radio: WCBS 880AM

Archie Goodwin Signs Multi-Year Deal:

Archie Goodwin is here to stay after getting a multi-year contract from the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday morning.

Goodwin was originally signed to a 10-day contract by the Nets on March 15 and signed a second 10-day contract on March 25. In seven games with Brooklyn, Goodwin has averaged 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 12.4 minutes per game while shooting 57.1 percent (16-of-28) from the field.

Goodwin becomes the fourth current Net to arrive via 10-day contract, joining Sean Kilpatrick, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quincy Acy.

Nets vs. Sixers:

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to avoid a season series sweep at the hands of the Sixers. Philadelphia has won the first three meetings this season, including a 106-101 loss on March 28.

Injury Report:

Isaiah Whitehead (sprained left ankle) is questionable for Tuesday’s game. Joe Harris (left shoulder) has been shut down for the season.

Brook Approaching Buck’s Milestone:

Brook Lopez (10,380) needs 61 points to become the Nets’ all-time leading scorer, an average of 12.2 points-per-game in the Nets final five contests. Buck Williams is currently the Nets all-time leading scorer with 10,440 points.

Sixers Player To Watch: Dario Saric:

Philadelphia’s Dario Saric was named the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month for March, the second straight month Saric received the honor. This past month, Saric averaged 18.4 points and 7 rebounds, scoring 20 or more points seven times. Saric averaged 17 points and 7.9 boards in February, as he’s increased his production in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Saric had a team-high 23 points in the Sixers’ win over the Nets last week. Shutting him down will be a point of emphasis for Brooklyn on Tuesday.