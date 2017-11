Lopez, Lin lead Brooklyn to rare rout, 141-118 over Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin each scored 16 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a rare rout, 141-118 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

The 19-win Nets have been buried in last place in the NBA standings for most of the season and not even a recent surge could budge them out of the cellar.

Against the Sixers, Brooklyn scored buckets in the first half at the rapid rate of an All-Star Game. The Nets matched a franchise record for points in a first half with 81.

And yes, even the lowly Nets led at the break with that whopping total. The first-half totals: Brooklyn shot 70 percent (28 of 40), made 12 of 17 3-pointers and had 23 assists on 28 bucks. Lopez had 12 points, Sean Kilpatrick scored 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 11 - with the latter two matching or topping their season scoring average.

With 4:20 left in the third, the Nets led 100-67 and would smoke the Sixers for their season-high third straight win. The Nets have won six of the last nine games and are a respectable 10-10 since March 1.

Sixers coach Brett Brown talked before the game about a season goal of finishing in the top 15 in defense. But they might struggle to hit that mark in the final week of the season. The Sixers needed the injury exception to end the season with a full roster and a once-promising middle of the season has hit a roadblock with Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington heading up the list of injured players.

Dario Saric, one of the top contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year, only scored 10 points in 19 minutes; his playing time limited by plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The Nets stretched the lead early in the second when a loose ball was scooped and fed to Archie Goodwin for a big dunk that sent him crashing to the floor. Goodwin, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Kentucky, impressed the Nets on a pair of 10-day contracts and was signed Tuesday to a multiyear contract.

Brooklyn's starters took a seat in the fourth and played cheerleaders as the likes of K.J. McDaniels and Spencer Dinwiddie did the bulk of the heavy lifting.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn's 81 points were a record for points in the half at the Wells Fargo Center. ... The Nets' 12 3s also set a floor record for a half. Kilpatrick hit three 3s in the half. ... Brooklyn's largest lead was 39 points.

76ers: Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot led the Sixers with 19 points. ... The Sixers lost their fourth straight game. ... Brown was whistled for a technical foul in the third.

GUEST OF HONOR

Markelle Fultz, perhaps the likely No. 1 NBA draft pick out of Washington, sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Brooklyn plays Thursday at Orlando.