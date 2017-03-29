Nets on YES Programming Advisory - April 4 & 8, 2017
NETS VS. SIXERS – TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017
BULLS VS. NETS – SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017
Due to a conflict with YES’ Yankees broadcasts, YES’ production of the Nets-Sixers game on Tuesday, April 4 (7:00 pm ET), and the Bulls-Nets game on Saturday, April 8 (5:00 pm ET), will air on the following channels on the following YES affiliate systems:
|Affiliate
|HD Channel
|SD Channel
|Spectrum (Time Warner Cable)
|Albany
|N/A
|324
|Binghamton
|N/A
|324
|Buffalo
|N/A
|87
|New York City and Hudson Valley
|N/A
|324
|Rochester
|N/A
|98
|Syracuse
|N/A
|324
|Cox
|1149
|149
|DIRECTV
|631-1
|631-1
|Optimum (Altice USA/Cablevision)
|Bronx, Brooklyn
|205
|90
|Connecticut (excluding Litchfield)
|205
|74
|Connecticut (Litchfield)
|205
|205
|Westchester, New Jersey, Long Island
|205
|73
|Hamilton, N.Y.
|205
|76
|RCN
|582
|371
|+Verizon FiOS
|501
|1
+The two telecasts will be available on Verizon FiOS throughout the New York market except for Manhattan and Staten Island, and parts of Brooklyn and Queens.
Both the April 4 and the April 8 games will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app to authenticated YES viewers whose operators have streaming deals with YES (which include Altice USA/Cablevision/Optimum, DirecTV, Spectrum/Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS)
For a detailed listing of all systems/channels carrying these two Nets games throughout the YES Network footprint, you can also click on this link.
Information subject to change. Other systems/channels may be added at later dates