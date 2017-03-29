Nets on YES Programming Advisory - April 4 & 8, 2017

NETS VS. SIXERS – TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017

BULLS VS. NETS – SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017

Due to a conflict with YES’ Yankees broadcasts, YES’ production of the Nets-Sixers game on Tuesday, April 4 (7:00 pm ET), and the Bulls-Nets game on Saturday, April 8 (5:00 pm ET), will air on the following channels on the following YES affiliate systems:

Affiliate HD Channel SD Channel Spectrum (Time Warner Cable) Albany N/A 324 Binghamton N/A 324 Buffalo N/A 87 New York City and Hudson Valley N/A 324 Rochester N/A 98 Syracuse N/A 324 Cox 1149 149 DIRECTV 631-1 631-1 Optimum (Altice USA/Cablevision) Bronx, Brooklyn 205 90 Connecticut (excluding Litchfield) 205 74 Connecticut (Litchfield) 205 205 Westchester, New Jersey, Long Island 205 73 Hamilton, N.Y. 205 76 RCN 582 371 +Verizon FiOS 501 1

+The two telecasts will be available on Verizon FiOS throughout the New York market except for Manhattan and Staten Island, and parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

Both the April 4 and the April 8 games will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app to authenticated YES viewers whose operators have streaming deals with YES (which include Altice USA/Cablevision/Optimum, DirecTV, Spectrum/Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS)

For a detailed listing of all systems/channels carrying these two Nets games throughout the YES Network footprint, you can also click on this link.

Information subject to change. Other systems/channels may be added at later dates