Preview: Nets vs. Sixers

Brooklyn Nets (16-57) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (27-46)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center - Buy Tickets

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets are finding their form late in the season. The Nets won for the third time in four games on Sunday and look to keep their recent roll going against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. YES).

After going 9-49 to start the season, the Nets are 7-8 since March 1 (15 games). Over that span, the Nets are seventh in points-per-game (108.5) and 13th in offensive rating (106.9). The Nets are still allowing 108.9 ppg in March, but are showing signs of improvement, allowing a season-low 92 points in a 107-92 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

A win tonight would give the Nets an 8-8 record in March.

Nets vs. Sixers:

The Nets are looking for their first win against the Sixers this season after dropping the first two matchups. The Nets fell 108-107 in Philadelphia on Dec. 18 and lost 105-95 at Barclays Center on Jan. 8. The Nets are 8-2 all-time vs. the Sixers at Barclays Center.

Kilpatrick Probable To Return:

Sean Kilpatrick (strained left hamstring) is probable to play on Tuesday after missing the Nets’ last seven games. Kilpatrick last played on March 14 against Oklahoma City.

“Today it felt a lot better, no symptoms,” Kilpatrick said at Tuesday’s shootaround. “We’ll see how everything goes. Either way, I’m ready.”

Kilpatrick is averaging 13.3 points this season with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Injury Report:

Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) is out and will miss his 14th consecutive game.

Sixers center Jahlil Okafor (right knee soreness) is out for Tuesday’s game.

Shorthanded Sixers:

Like the Nets, the Sixers are working towards next season. Philadelphia is 4-4 in its last eight games, though the Sixers have lost three of their last four.

With Joel Embiid out for the season and Ersan Ilyasova now playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Dario Saric and Robert Covington are the Sixers’ active leading scorers. Saric and Covington are averaging 12.8 points each. Saric, the Croatian rookie, has stepped up of late, averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over his last five games. Covington is averaging 15.2 and 6.6 over his last five.

Saric and Covington will be counted on again with Okafor out again.