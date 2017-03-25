BROOKLYN NETS SIGN ARCHIE GOODWIN TO SECOND 10-DAY CONTRACT

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Archie Goodwin to a second 10-day contract.

Goodwin was originally signed by the Nets on March 15 and has appeared in four games for Brooklyn, averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13.4 minutes per game while shooting .650 (13-of-20) from the field and scoring in double figures three times.

In 157 games in four NBA seasons with Brooklyn, New Orleans and Phoenix, Goodwin has recorded averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.4 minutes per game.

Goodwin was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Suns via Golden State on draft night. He spent one year at the University of Kentucky, earning SEC All-Freshman team honors.