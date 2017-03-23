Preview: Nets vs. Suns

Brooklyn Nets (14-56) vs Phoenix Suns (22-49)

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets look to follow up Tuesday’s buzzer-beating win with another on Thursday, as they host the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center (7:30 p.m., YES).

The Nets, who are 3-3 in their last six games and 5-7 since beating the Sacramento Kings on March 1, are looking for consecutive wins for the first time this season.

With Jeremy Lin probable to return and an undermanned Suns team limping into Barclays Center, the timing may be right for the Nets to start their first streak.

The Nets have won three straight games against the Suns – including a 122-104 win over Phoenix on Nov. 12 – and eight of the last 10 meetings. Brooklyn is also 3-1 against Phoenix at Barclays Center.

Goodwin Looking To Make Another Impression:

Thursday is Day 8 of Archie Goodwin’s 10-day contract and another chance for the hungry rookie to show something to the Brooklyn Nets.

Goodwin is coming off a solid outing against Detroit, where he posted 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 18 minutes. The 22-year-old made an impression with his hustle and athleticism, chasing down Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and swatting away a breakaway layup.

“That’s the type of competitor we’re looking for,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said after Tuesday’s game.

“I’m just playing like I’m on a 10-day,” Goodwin said. “That’s how I’ve always played, I’ve always played aggressive and that’s just my mindset coming in, playing the right way.”

Injury Report:

Jeremy Lin (sprained ankle) is probable to return to the lineup on Thursday night. Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (left hamstring) are both out.

Sun Setting on Suns Season:

The Suns enter Thursday’s game on a five-game losing streak, most recently falling 112-97 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The Suns are shorthanded, as Brandon Knight, Eric Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler have all been shut down for the season. Chandler and Knight haven’t played since Feb. 15, while Bledsoe – the Suns’ leading scorer - hasn’t played since March 15.

With their top two point guards out, rookie Tyler Ulis has started the Suns’ past four games.