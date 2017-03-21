Rondae’s Reboot

By Tom Dowd | March 21, 2017

What does Rondae Hollis-Jefferson want to do?

Just everything.

Versatility and adaptability are at the heart of the second-year forward’s game. He doesn’t like to leave a boxscore column empty, and he doesn’t want to stop there.

“I’m a really unselfish guy,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “I’m not looking to get 20 points or anything like that. I’m cool with five assists, five rebounds, 10 points.

“The little things. The rebounding. Steals. Just little things you don’t necessarily see on the boxscore.”

It’s the approach that comes naturally to Hollis-Jefferson, and also the right one to fit in with the new administration led by general manager Sean Marks, who arrived midway through Hollis-Jefferson’s rookie year and brought in head coach Kenny Atkinson a few months later. Positional versatility and length are crucial, and the 6-foot-7 forward has those tools.

Along with Brook Lopez, Hollis-Jefferson is one of just two Nets remaining from before Marks took over. After fracturing his ankle just 19 games into his NBA career, Hollis-Jefferson was limited to 29 games while playing for two different coaches as a rookie.

In some ways, it all made Hollis-Jefferson’s second season a bit of a rookie reboot. In addition to the new coaching staff, the Nets’ 2016-17 opening night roster featured 10 new teammates.

“I got to know Kenny and those guys during Summer League, so that was pretty big for me, just building a rapport and relationship,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “At first, you know people don’t just hand their trust out, so I’ve got to earn his trust and vice versa. It was just me working hard for him and him giving us his all. It was amazing. That’s when the wall started to come down. He really wants to win. He would be in drills with us and he would be trying to push us and motivate. It was great to see that.”