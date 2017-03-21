Preview: Nets vs. Pistons

Brooklyn Nets (13-56) vs Detroit Pistons (34-36)7:30 p.m., Barclays CenterTV: YES NetworkRadio: WCBS 880AM

Jeremy Lin's injury-plagued season took another twist on Sunday, as the Nets point guard suffered a sprained ankle in a 111-104 loss to Dallas.

Lin is considered day-to-day and is doubtful to play on Tuesday night against the Pistons, though he told reporters he did not think this injury was as serious as the hamstring ailment that kept him out for nearly two months. The Nets are 4-9 since Lin returned from that injury and are 7-18 with Lin in the lineup and 6-38 without him.

Kenny Atkinson told reporters at HSS Training Center on Monday that Spencer Dinwiddie will be the starting point guard in Lin’s absence.

“I did feel like we were starting to get a rhythm and it’s not even so much about Jeremy, it’s about putting guys in their spots, in their positions,” Atkinson. “Stable lineups and how important that is.”

Dinwiddie is coming off an 18-point, seven-assist afternoon against the Mavericks. Atkinson said Archie Goodwin - who signed a 10-day contract on Wednesday - will see time behind Dinwiddie. Goodwin scored four points with two rebounds and two assists in his Nets debut on Sunday.

Sean Kilpatrick (strained left hamstring) and Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) are both out for Tuesday’s game.

Nets vs. Pistons:

The Nets are 1-0 vs the Pistons this season, winning the first meeting 109-101 at Barclays Center on Nov. 2. Brooklyn scored a season-high 71 first-half points in the win. Brook Lopez had a game-high 34 points.

Playoff Push For Pistons:

Four teams are fighting for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference and the Detroit Pistons are right in the mix. The seventh-place Milwaukee Bucks are 34-35, while the Pistons and Miami Heat are a half-game back at 34-36.

There’s also 10th-place Chicago, just a game back of the Pistons and Heat at 33-37.

The Pistons are coming in off a 112-95 win over Phoenix, snapping a three-game losing streak. Tobias Harris leads the Pistons with 16.2 points-per-game, while Andre Drummond is second in the NBA with 13.9 rebounds-per-game. Detroit plays to that strength and is fifth in the NBA with 45.2 rpg.