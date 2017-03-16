Preview: Nets at Knicks

Brooklyn Nets (12-54) at New York Knicks (27-41)

7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

Four days after beating the Knicks 120-112 at Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets take on their crosstown rivals again on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m., YES).

The Nets made a season-high 19 threes (19-of-38), opening up an 18-point halftime lead and holding off a late Knicks push for the win. Brook Lopez – who had a team-high 25 points and six three-pointers – is expecting a response game from the Knicks.

“We’ve played them three times already, so I think each team knows what the other team is doing and it’s going to be at the end of the day who comes out and wants it more,” Lopez said.

“It’s always great,” Lopez said of the matchup. “The fans always turn out and the energy is always at such a high level. It’s such a fun thing to be a part of.”

Nets Sign Goodwin to 10-Day, Unlikely To Play vs. Knicks:

Archie Goodwin signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, but isn’t likely to play on Thursday according to Coach Kenny Atkinson.

Goodwin was signed out of the NBA D-League, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes per game with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s D-League affiliate.

Prior to that, the 22-year-old played 153 NBA games in parts of four seasons with Phoenix (2013-16) and New Orleans (2016-17), recording averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

“He’s the profile we’re looking for, young, talent, hasn’t found his footing in the league yet,” Atkinson said. “Great job by (GM) Sean (Marks) and (Assistant GM) Trajan (Langdon) to bring in another guy we can look at and potentially build with him, build with him in the summer and see if we have something there.”

Atkinson said Thursday’s game was too tight a turnaround for the Wednesday signing, as the coach wants Goodwin to learn the Nets’ systems and style of play before seeing game action. With the clock ticking on his 10-day contract, Atkinson said Goodwin could see action on Friday or Sunday.

“He’s got to get his feet under him,” Atkinson said. “Get a few practices under his belt we can throw him in against the Celtics or the Mavs and see where he is.”

Two current Nets – Sean Kilpatrick and Quincy Acy – were signed to 10-day contracts before receiving multi-year deals in the Sean Marks era.

Injury Report:

Joe Harris will miss his seventh straight game with a concussion/sprained left shoulder. Sean Kilpatrick will miss Thursday’s game with a sore left hamstring. Kilpatrick left Tuesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City and did not return.

Knicks Bounce Back vs. Pacers:

The Knicks ended their three-game losing streak against the Pacers on Tuesday night, rallying from 13 points down in the third quarter for an 87-81 win.

Carmelo Anthony keyed the Knicks comeback, scoring 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. That was Anthony’s second straight 20-point game, but also his second-consecutive double-digit fourth quarter. Anthony scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Nets.