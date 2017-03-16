Nets Soar Past Knicks, 121-110

For the second time in five days, a 3-point barrage powered the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the New York Knicks.

This time, it came late in the third quarter, carrying the Nets on a wave from nine points down to a 121-110 win.

“Things weren’t going well,” said coach Kenny Atkinson. “We’re down nne, down 10 in the first half. It wasn’t the coaches. It was them picking themselves up and feeling they could grind it out and come out with a win.”

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 24 points while shooting 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 20 points wth 10 rebounds, Jeremy Lin scored 15 with eight assists and rookie Caris LeVert had 13 points and seven rebounds.

But early in third quarter Brooklyn was down 67-58, having missed 15 of its first 17 3-point attempts.

The comeback started with a little Lopez drive for two. Then they went wild from behind the line.

The Nets knocked down five straight 3-pointers in less than three minutes — Lin, LeVert, Lopez, Lin, then Randy Foye. Lin’s second three in that run gave the Nets their first lead since the first quarter.

After Foye’s triple made it 75-73 Brooklyn, Lopez and Hollis-Jefferson delivered scores at the rim for a 79-73 lead. In a five-minute stretch, the Nets had outscored the Knicks by 15 points.

From there, Atkinson went to the bench and got a strong effort from a group that had struggled in the first half.

This time, K.J. McDaniels and Quincy Acy knocked down threes and Isaiah Whitehead attacked the rim for three spinning highlight-reel layups. Foye came back a few minutes into the fourth and knocked down another three that put the Nets up 103-93 with 8:46 to go.

“I thought the second unit hurt us in the first half,” said Atkinson. “They didn’t come out with the energy they needed to. I felt like in the second half they did that. They were right on the heels of that first unit. Picked up the same energy.”

As Atkinson worked the starters back in, LeVert delivered back-to-back baskets for a 109-97 lead with 5:22 to go. The Knicks didn’t get closer than nine the rest of the way.

The Nets jumped out to a 10-4 lead before the Knicks took off on an 11-0 run. After blitzing the Knicks from 3-point range to open Sunday’s win in Brooklyn, this time the Nets made just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, that by Justin Hamilton with 2:14 to go in the period.

That put the Nets up 26-23, but Justin Holiday matched it to follow for the Knicks, tying it up. Brooklyn didn’t lead again in the first half. Midway through the second quarter the Nets were 2-of-13 from 3-point range, and they missed the last three they took before halftime as well.

Despite their early struggles from deep, the Nets were sharp in the paint. They shot 44 percent overall in the first half and 17-of-27 (63 percent) from 2-point range. The 3-point shots weren’t going down, but the attempts were keeping the Knicks spread out to open up the paint.

Hollis-Jefferson had 12 points in the first half as the Knicks took a 61-54 lead into the break.

“I thought Rondae was huge tonight,” said Atkinson. “He was everywhere. I thought he kept us afloat in that first half when we were struggling with those offensive rebounds and his roles to the rim.”

The win was the second in three games for the Nets and fourth in their last nine. They’ve gotten a big boost from the return of Lin after the All-Star break.

“We want to finish the season strong, number one for ourselves, number two for the Nets fans that have been very patient and great with us, and number three just to give us good momentum going into the offseason, becaus it’s huge for us,” said Atkinson. “We need to obviously take a jump and looking forward to finishing the season strong.”