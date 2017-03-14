Preview: Nets vs. Thunder

Brooklyn Nets (12-53) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-29)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: YES Network Radio: WFAN

Fresh off a 120-112 win over the New York Knicks in their first home game back after an eight-game trip, the Brooklyn Nets look to make it two in a row when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m., YES).

The Nets and Thunder meet for a second straight year under stormy conditions, with the Nets taking last year’s snow game 116-106. Oklahoma City won the only previous meeting this season 124-105 in OKC.

Lin A Difference-Maker For Nets:

As big a role as the Nets’ 3-point shooting played in their 120-112 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, the victory would not have been possible without a big fourth quarter from Jeremy Lin.

Lin scored nine of his 13 points in the second half of the fourth quarter, making clutch baskets to halt the Knicks’ momentum. It was the difference for the Nets, as Lin has been a difference-maker for Brooklyn this season. The Nets are 6-12 with Lin in the lineup and 6-41 without him.

“I think it helps when it’s not Isaiah (Whitehead) and Spencer (Dinwiddie), first-year guys kind of handling the ball at the end of the game. To get a guy that has been in the league and has done it before, it’s huge for us,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said of Lin’s vet presence on Sunday.

Lin has missed roughly two-thirds of the Nets’ season with hamstring injuries, so the Nets are building up the point guard’s minutes slowly but steadily. He returned on Feb. 24 and now has played 27 minutes in back-to-back contests for the first time since Oct. 28/29.

“We have unlimited confidence in him,” Brook Lopez said of Lin. “We completely believe in him and he’s paramount to what we do, both offensively and defensively.”

Lin is averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last five games.

Thunder:

The Thunder are coming off a pair of wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz, course-correcting after dropping four straight games to non-playoff teams.

Oklahoma City is currently sixth in the Western Conference, with Memphis a half-game back in the standings.

The Westbrook Show a.k.a Triple-Double City

It’s the Russell Westbrook show in OKC this season, as Westbrook is driving the bus for the Thunder and that bus has his picture on the side of it.

The NBA’s leading scorer is averaging a triple-double per game with 31.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game. Westbrook recorded his 32nd triple double this season, passing Wilt Chamberlain for second on the single-season list, nine shy of Oscar Robertson’s record of 41. ESPN calculates Westbrook has a 70% chance of averaging a triple-double for the season and if he does, he’ll be the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to do so. Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in his last two games.

Expect Westbrook to have the ball in his hands a lot on Tuesday. He’s averaging 28 shots per game over his last five and heaved up 39 shots - scoring 58 points - last week in a loss to Portland.