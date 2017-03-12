Nets Celebrate Biggie Smalls With Banner At Barclays Center

The Brooklyn Nets paid tribute to one of Brooklyn’s finest on Sunday, celebrating the life and legacy of Biggie Smalls with Nets Biggie Night.

And the Nets made sure it wasn’t just a one-time thing, raising a Biggie Smalls banner to the Barclays Center rafters featuring some of his most famous lyrics, “spread love it’s the Brooklyn way” and the number 72.

“Biggie is a landmark,” said DJ Enuff, Biggie’s former DJ who spun tracks at halftime. “He truly is a landmark of BK. If there is laws and paperwork that protects landmarks I think he deserves that and the fact that [The Nets] are going to do that is a blessing and I appreciate it.”

Nets Biggie Night featured a series of tributes to the iconic Brooklyn rapper, playing his music throughout the Nets 120-112 win over the New York Knicks, honoring his mother and children, as well as the Bad Boy family.

Gallery: Biggie Night March 12, 2017 BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Mrs. Voletta Wallace accompanied by CJ Wallace, T-Yanna Wallace, Faith Evans, Wayne Borrow, and Mark Pitts honor Biggie Smalls prior to the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ben Ludeman/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: T-Yanna Wallace and brother CJ Wallace during the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ben Ludeman/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - March 12: Sean "Diddy" Combs honoring Biggie Smalls with family during Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - March 12: Sean "Diddy" Combs honoring Biggie Smalls with family during Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - Banner ceremony honoring Biggie Smalls during Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - March 12: BIG3 representatives Roger Mason Jr., Charles Oakley, Ice Cube, and Stephen Jackson during Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Mrs. Voletta Wallace and Sean "Diddy" Combs during the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ben Ludeman/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Wayne Barrow during the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ben Ludeman/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - March 12: Sean "Diddy" Combs with son during Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Ice Cube during the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ben Ludeman/NBAE via Getty Images BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Boxer Danny Jacobs prior to the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks on March 12, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ben Ludeman/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

His mother, Voletta Wallace, was touched by the Nets’ gesture and revealed that this was also her first NBA game.

“We put on a good show for her,” Brook Lopez said. “Obviously Biggie is such a huge part of hip-hop and Brooklyn culture in general that it was great to see our team and organization give him his due, honor him and bring his family to be a part of it. It’s something I’m proud and honored to be a part of.”

Diddy MC’d the unveiling of the banner and led a tribute, but instead of standing in silence, he encouraged the crowd to make some noise for Biggie.

They obliged. Spreading love is the Brooklyn way, after all.