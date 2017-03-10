Preview: Nets at Mavs

Brooklyn Nets (11-52) at Dallas Mavericks (27-36)

9PM ET, American Airlines Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets have reached the end of the road.

The Nets’ marathon eight-game, 16-day road trip concludes in Dallas on Friday night, as the Nets take on the Mavericks at 9 pm ET.

The length of the trip hasn’t fazed the Nets, who despite being 2-5 played two of their grittier games on Monday and Wednesday. The Nets came back from a 12-point deficit to beat Memphis on Monday before losing a close, scrappy contest in Atlanta on Wednesday.

“They are starting to believe a little, we can compete, we can compete in this league and compete against good teams,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said after Wednesday’s 110-105 loss. “I felt that even before we got these two wins on the road trip, we’re playing better as a team.”

Sean Kilpatrick is certainly one of the Nets playing better as the trip wears on, as the reserve scored a team-high 27 points on Wednesday, his third-straight 20+ point game – a career-first. Earlier this week Kilpatrick said he felt like he was finding his rhythm, but his ability to get to the foul line – he’s gone to the stripe 26 times in two games – has contributed to his increased point totals.

Jeremy Lin has also scored double-digits in three straight games, scoring 16 points and dishing out eight assists – his most since returning from his second hamstring injury – on Wednesday.

The Nets will need another big effort out of Lin and Kilpatrick, as Brooklyn looks to replace Brook Lopez’s offense. The big man and team’s leading scorer is out with an ankle injury. Justin Hamilton could get back on the floor for the first time in four games – he missed one game with an illness – and Andrew Nicholson could potentially see more action with Lopez out. Nicholson has played six minutes as a Net, but scored four points with four rebounds in that time.

Injury Report:

Joe Harris (concussion/sprained left shoulder) and Brook Lopez (sprained right ankle) are both out for Friday’s game. Harris will miss his fourth straight game, while Lopez misses his first.

JJ Barea (calf) is slated to return on Friday, playing his first game since Jan. 20.

Mavericks:

Five wins in six games have the Dallas Mavericks back in the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot. The Mavericks are 1.5 games behind the eighth-place Denver, though they’d still have to leapfrog the Portland Trail Blazers before unseating the Nuggets.

Either way, the Mavericks are playing for their season and are getting hot at the right time to do so.

The Mavs’ turnaround coincides with a roster shakeup, as Dallas made a flurry of moves around the trade deadline. Dallas signed former Nets 10-day Yogi Ferrell to a multi-year deal, waived point guard Deron Williams and acquired Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers for Andrew Bogut.

So far it’s been a winning combination, as the Mavericks have won five-of-six with Noel in the lineup and Ferrell is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 assists in 17 games with the Mavs.