NETS HISTORY WITH HERB

On Oct. 23, 1967, the Brooklyn Nets franchise played its first game as the New Jersey Americans. A Brooklyn basketball junkie who was friendly with coach Max Zaslofsky and several players, Herb Turetzky was asked shortly before tip-off to serve as official scorer. As the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary, Turetzky remains the official scorer, working the table at Barclays Center every game. Over the course of the season, we’ll check in with Herb for a Q&A of his memories of significant moments in franchise history.

After winning the final ABA title in 1976, the Nets were one of four ABA teams admitted to the NBA for the 1976-77 season. They acquired All-NBA guard Tiny Archibald in the offseason. But with millions of dollars owed to the NBA and the Knicks to secure the team’s entry into the league, the Nets sold Julius Erving to the Philadelphia 76ers two days before their season opener. Archibald injured his ankle and played just 34 games in his only season with the Nets. John Williamson was traded in midseason, and the Nets finished 22-60 in their final season at Nassau Coliseum.

What was the reaction to the Julius Erving trade?

It wasn’t a trade, it was a sale. A trade you can always live with. You get something back. We got nothing back. (Owner) Roy (Boe) got, I think it was $3 million. (Longtime trainer Fritz Massman) was devastated. I think Fritz was on a plane when he heard about it. We didn’t realize how much the money was, the indemnity to the Knicks, how heavy it was going to be. We figured Boe was a millionaire. To me, a millionaire has the money to do anything. And the NBA was a whole other operation. I guess he tried to trade him to New York and they wouldn’t buy, I don’t know why. Unless they figured they would be getting that money anyhow, didn’t need to. Then he got that opportunity (to sell Erving to Philadelphia) and he grabbed it. And it killed us. Your heart went out. We had a great team and all of a sudden we had nothing.

How different was the experience being in the NBA?

We were seeing better caliber players coming in from the other teams. These were established guys. Every game. Every one knew about them. Every one involved with basketball, as opposed to the ABA guys. The insiders knew, but the outsiders didn’t know who they were.