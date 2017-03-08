Preview: Nets at Hawks

Brooklyn Nets (11-51) at Atlanta Hawks (34-29)7:30 PM ETTV: YESRadio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets were ecstatic after Monday’s comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They celebrated on the court and took to social media after the game to revel in the gritty win over the grit-and-grind Grizzlies, but by Tuesday it was back to work for the Nets to prepare for Wednesday’s game against Atlanta.

“For us to come back in a hostile environment like that I think it showed a lot about our character and how we are as a group,” Sean Kilpatrick said on Tuesday. “It was a great win, but there’s still a lot more work to be done and I think that’s what kind of mindset we had coming into practice today just to continue to keep getting better and still working and having fun in the process.”

The Nets and Hawks meet for the second of three meetings this season. Atlanta won the first meeting 117-97 at Barclays Center on Jan. 10.

Lin Getting Back In His Groove For Nets:

Jeremy Lin stepped up in the fourth quarter for the Nets on Monday, dropping 11 of his 18 points in the pivotal final quarter.

Lin now has back-to-back 18 point games for the Nets and played over 22 minutes for the second straight game. The Nets point guard appears to be finding his form after missing nearly two months with a strained left hamstring.

“We have another leader on the floor when he’s there,” Kilpatrick said. “For us to really have attention on him, it frees everything up for guys like myself, guys like Caris and guys like Rondae especially. The fact like yesterday when we were able to keep running and have Jeremy with the ball in his hands, he’s going to find you in the correct spots, you just have to run. That’s something that really helps us and that’s who we are. We’re a running group.”

Joe Harris Out:

Joe Harris will miss his third straight game with a concussion and sprained left shoulder.

Who’s Hot?

Sean Kilpatrick has posted two straight 20-point games for the Nets.

Paul Millsap has posted back-to-back 20-point/10-rebound games for the Hawks and has a double-double in four of his last five games.

Hawks Slipping:

The Atlanta Hawks have lost three straight heading into Wednesday’s game, dropping contests to Cleveland, Indiana and most recently Golden State over a four-day span. Overall, the Hawks have dropped six of their last eight games.

Things got heated in Atlanta during Monday’s loss to Golden State, as Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard exchanged words on the court. The confrontation between the teammates reportedly led to Schroder’s benching in the second half by coach Mike Budenholzer.

Despite the recent losing streak, Atlanta is well-positioned to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, holding the fifth seed. What’s in jeopardy is their first-round matchup, as they are two games ahead of sixth-place Indiana and three games up on Detroit and Chicago. If the playoffs started today, Atlanta would play Toronto.