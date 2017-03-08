Lin's Helping Kilpatrick Find His Groove

Sean Kilpatrick feels like he’s getting his rhythm back.

The Nets guard scored a team-high 23 points in Monday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies, his second straight 20-point game and first since Dec. 26. He’s scored in double figures in four-of-six games since returning from the NBA All-Star break.

“It’s a rhythm thing for me and for a little bit I wasn’t in my rhythm,” Kilpatrick said after Tuesday’s practice. “But the confidence the coach has in me to continue to keep coming out, day in and day out and giving me a shot and an opportunity to continue to keep sitting here and proving myself. With me being who I am, the scorer and aggressive player that I am, it’s something that helps my game.”

Jeremy Lin’s return has bolstered Kilpatrick, who’s scored double-digits in four-of-six games since the point guard returned to the lineup and in 14 of the 18 games Lin has been in the lineup this season.

The gritty 27-year-old has a few theories as to why Lin’s presence helps his game and it goes beyond just being back in his sixth man role or having defenders focus more attention on Lin, though that helps.

“Now I can play off the ball and have more in Jeremy’s hands and be who I am, be free and continue to keep playing the way that I’ve been playing for the past two games,” Kilpatrick said. “We have another leader on the floor when he’s there. For us to really have attention on him, it frees everything up for guys like myself, guys like Caris [LeVert] and guys like Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] especially.

The Nets play with the fastest pace in the NBA (103.65), which Kilpatrick said fits his game, especially with Lin dishing the ball. For a player who likes to run the floor and be aggressive, playing the point at times in Lin’s absences was an adjustment, but now he’s back in his natural spot.

“We’re a running group,” Kilpatrick said. “The fact like yesterday when we were able to keep running and have Jeremy with the ball in his hands, he’s going to find you in the correct spots, you just have to run. That’s something that really helps us and that’s who we are.”

Kilpatrick isn’t afraid to shoot the ball, averaging 10.7 FGA per-game this season, but on Monday Kilpatrick racked up points using his feet. The Yonkers native went 16-of-17 at the stripe – two-thirds of his 23 points – sacrificing his body to get foul shots. The 16 FTM were the most for a Nets reserve since the 1983-84 season.

“Sean’s good when he’s driving the ball to the rim. He obviously goes to the free throw line a lot. His energy was great tonight,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said on Monday. “Sean’s starting to get his groove again.”