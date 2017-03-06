Preview: Nets at Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets (10-51) at Memphis Grizzlies (36-27)

8 PM ET, FedEx Forum

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets road trip continues on Monday night in Memphis for their second and final meeting with the Grizzlies.

The Nets are coming off back-to-back losses in Utah and Portland over the weekend, so Brooklyn is looking to get back on track on the way back east.

Season Series:

The Grizzlies took the first meeting of the season 112-103 on Feb. 13. Memphis took a 10-point lead into the half and rode a 32-point night from Mike Conley and a 19-point, nine-rebound and eight-assist night from Marc Gasol in the win.

Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 17 points apiece.

Joe Harris Out:

Joe Harris will miss Monday’s game with a concussion and sprained left shoulder. Harris suffered the injury in Friday’s loss to Utah. The 25-year-old will miss his second straight game.

Acy Hitting The Three:

Quincy Acy’s hustle helped him turn a pair of 10-day contracts into a multi-year deal, but it’s his three-point shooting that’s turning heads.

Acy is shooting .563 from three with the Nets (18-of-32) hitting four-of-seven in his last two games. The 26-year-old dropped a season-high 18 points on Friday night.

Coach Kenny Atkinson praised the effort from the Nets bench in Saturday’s loss to Portland, but made a point of singling out Acy.

“The bench has been really good lately and our young guys are giving us a boost,” Atkinson said. “Quincy Acy gives another boost tonight so I’m proud of the bench, they’re playing better.”

Memphis Grizzlies Notes:

The Grizzlies are in the middle of a crowded Western Conference playoff picture, currently sitting sixth. Memphis is 5-5 in their last 10 games, but is coming in off a pair of losses, as teams jockey for position in the West.

Gasol leads the Grizzlies with 20.5 points-per-game, while Conley is right behind him with 19.9 ppg and a team-leading 6.2 assists-per-game. While Gasol has been stretching the floor with his new-found 3-point shooting, Zach Randolph is picking up the slack in the post, leading the Grizzlies with 8.3 rebounds-per-game.

Like Utah, the Grizzlies are a defensive-minded team (allowing the fourth-fewest points-per-game with 100.4) that plays at a slow pace (95.43 - 28th in the NBA). Unlike Utah, the Grizzlies are less adept at defending the three, so look for the Nets to chuck a lot of them, especially after hitting 14-of-30 (46.7) on Saturday in Portland.