Nets Turn Road Trip To Family Trip

Brook Lopez doesn’t have to reach too high to high-five the Brooklyn Nets fans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The seven-footer is the last Net off the court after the team’s 109-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. He touches hands with the fans, bends down for a hug with a team executive, daps up Assistant GM Trajan Langdon and heads into the locker room.

It’s a happy scene, but there’s definitely a sense of relief. The Nets have just ended a 16-game drought, and while no one is popping champagne, the result feels like a glass of water; refreshing and, when thirsty enough, the best tasting thing on the planet.

"If there was ever a team that deserved it," Coach Kenny Atkinson said. "The guys have been working and improving. I thought those two days of practice really helped and I believe there’s carryover when you work well. I love that it was a team win and everybody contributed. It was good to see."

The win is also rejuvenating, as the Nets continue on their season-high eight-game road trip. Eight games can feel like an eternity on the road, the shifting time zones further discombobulating the body and the routine. By the end of the trip, the Nets will have covered roughly 8,100 miles in the air.

For Atkinson, who once rode a bus with the Georgian National Team for 23 hours in Eastern Europe looking for an open border, the circus trip probably doesn’t crack the most arduous for him.

"I asked Randy Foye ‘is this the longest trip of your career?’ and Randy said, ‘I think it is coach,’" Atkinson said at the onset of the trip. "Sixteen days, that’s quite a trip. I’ll just be happy if our young guys pack the right stuff and have enough clothes for the trip. Where we are we know it’s a tough trip… if you look at the totality of it, it can be a bit intimidating, so we’ll take it in segments."

Tough game but thankful for my health and my mom coming to watch!! She said "im excited to come to Denver it feels like a field trip" lollll. Gonna keep workin and trusting Him #BrooklynGrit A post shared by Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

But the Nets are doing their part to make the long trip away from home easier for their players by letting family come along for legs of the trip. Jeremy Lin’s mother proudly wears her son’s jersey courtside during warmups in Denver, flying back with the team to Northern California for games in Oakland and Sacramento. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s brother Zubair flies with the team from Brooklyn to Denver, Golden State and Sacramento. Quincy Acy gets to spend extra time with his five-year-old son, a scarce commodity in Acy’s nomadic season that has included stops in Dallas and the D-League.

"Just somebody that fully knows you your whole life, it’s helpful," Hollis-Jefferson said of having Zubair along. "It’s been great. Just having him there, having him around. Him seeing what we do when we’re on the road and just that whole, away from home life, how it can get uncomfortable not being in your own bed. It’s been good."

Acy’s son was a star on the practice court, charming the trainers and media with his smile and enthusiasm, the joy he took in making shots reminding everyone that as seriously as we take basketball, it’s important to still have fun and enjoy being on the court - why they got involved in the first place.

"He loves it. He loves all the attention from everybody," Acy said. "All the guys are really great with him. It’s a kid’s dream, be around NBA players."

Acy’s soft-spoken, laid-back off-court persona seems totally at odds with his in-your-face, hustle on the floor. If his mind is worried about things, his face and body language betray it, but he’s also a private person and not too long ago secretly made a generous donation to his D-League teammates. He said having his son around for a few days kept his mind at ease and while no one would expect kids and families to be permanent, or even constant presences on the road, Acy appreciated the Nets’ gesture.

"This is my first time that a team let him on the plane, so that’s really big," Acy said. "That says a lot about the family environment and the culture that they’re building here. I love it. They had family day at the gym, but this is a great environment. It keeps the mind at ease."

But even for the Nets who didn’t have family on the trip, there have been a handful of homecomings on the journey. Lin had three days in San Francisco, Justin Hamilton’s from Utah and Portland’s about as close to Chelan, Wash., as Joe Harris is going to get. They’re all appreciative of the trip home, even though illness and injuries kept Hamilton and Harris off the court at home.

"It’s always special. It’s like the one time that a lot of people get to come and watch me play and I always have by far the most family and friends and whatever post-game," Lin said."It’s always special, anytime I get to go home, see the people, a lot of people who helped raise me, or teach me."