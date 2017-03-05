Five-Hour Drive: Chelan Washington's Dedication to Joe Harris

Portland Oregon isn’t exactly home for Joe Harris, but that’s as close as it gets in the NBA, so that’s where he’ll at least have his homecoming.

Harris is from Chelan, WA, a lake town in Central Washington. It’s five hours from Portland, but Harris is expecting to have over 100 people drive down to watch the game, even though he’ll be sidelined with a concussion and sprained shoulder.

“I’m going to have a few people that are there,” Harris said. “Definitely not as easy trip, but that’s the closest one.”

If five hours seems like a long drive to watch basketball, it’s because it is. But for Harris, long drives to play basketball were pretty normal as a kid growing up in a town of roughly 4,000. Harris rode the bus up to two hours just to play high school games, playing in towns closer to Canada than Chelan.

“So your road games aren’t a typical high school schedule where everyone is in close vicinity,” Harris said. “Our closest game was literally a 30-minute bus ride away, and everywhere else was an hour plus, and that’s starting in ninth grade.”

Harris is the first NBA player to come out of his town, situated just east of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie and Wenatchee National Forests. It’s a summer getaway in Washington - Harris likens it to Lake Tahoe - renowned for it’s scenic mountain range and glimmering lake. The population balloons in the summer. In the winter, it’s quieter and people ski.

“It’s much more of a tourist destination than an annual residence for most people. My family has been there their entire lives, and I obviously grew up there with my three sisters,” Harris said. “It’s the kind of town everyone knows everyone, a lot of stuff hasn’t really changed. Even now, I go back, kind of the same people are still there working the same spots and yeah, it’s a very close-knit community.”

In the winter, Chelan is a small town, the population of 4,000 only filling about quarter of Barclays Center. Harris said his high-school graduating class only had about 70 kids, but they had enough kids for a basketball team (they are 15-6 this season). The 25-year-old said don’t doubt Chelan’s basketball culture by it’s size.

“Because it’s such a small town, everybody is really into sports. You watch the movie Hoosiers, it’s very similar to that,” Harris said. “Everybody plays, you may three sports all the way from the time you’re a kid up until the time you finish up high school. In towns like that, you hang your hat on sports and the sports culture.”

Chelan has been a Blazers town since the Super Sonics left for Oklahoma City, but they’ll cheer for their own - and are willing to drive five hours to do it.