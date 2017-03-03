Preview: Nets at Jazz

Brooklyn Nets (10-49) at Utah Jazz (37-24)

9 PM ET

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

Fresh off a 109-100 win over the Sacramento Kings, the Brooklyn Nets continue their road trip with a little momentum when they visit the Utah Jazz (9PM ET, YES).

Jeremy Lin said ending the team’s 16-game losing streak got the monkey off the Nets’ back; Brook Lopez called it a break through; and Coach Kenny Atkinson said his team deserved the result.

Now the Nets have to build off of it, as they search for consecutive wins for the first time this season.

“It feels great, we had two good days of practice before we came here. I think it paid off. We got a big win tonight to break the streak,” Trevor Booker said after the game on Wednesday. “Hopefully we can start a winning streak this time. Hopefully this win can give us some confidence.”

Booker Returns To Utah:

After playing two seasons for the Jazz, Trevor Booker returns to Utah for the first time since leaving as a free agent in the offseason.

Booker played 158 of 164 games in his two seasons coming off the bench in Utah. The gritty power forward averaged 6.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in his Jazz tenure. He’s excited for his return to Utah.

“It feels great. They were great fans, they still keep in contact with me on Twitter, so I’m sure it’s going to be a warm welcome,” Booker said. “A lot of the fans said they’re going to be cheering for me. I still keep in contact with the players and coaches. My family is flying in for the game.”

Booker had an inspired game against the Jazz at Barclays Center on Jan. 2, racking up 17 points and 15 rebounds, his most well-rounded game as a Net. The 29-year-old said there’s some extra juice when he faces off against a former squad.

“There’s definitely a bit more motivation when you play against your former teams,” Booker said. “But at the end of the day it’s all love.”

Jazz Hitting All The Right Notes:

The Utah Jazz don’t necessarily get the same recognition as the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers or Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Jazz have quietly become a top-four team in the NBA’s Western Conference.

At 37-24, the Jazz are fourth in the West and seventh in the NBA, with a better record than the Clippers, Raptors and other marquee names.

This is what the Jazz have been building towards, improving every year since a 25-57 season in 2013-14. This season marks the biggest leap forward, as the Jazz are three wins shy from equaling their total from all of last season.

How do they do it? Defense.

The Jazz allow the fewest points in the league (96 per game) with a top-three defensive efficiency (101.9). Utah is stingy and methodical, playing with the slowest pace in the league (93.6), a sharp contrast from the Nets’ fast-paced, free-wheeling style.

The Jazz are adept at defending the long-ball, allowing the fewest 3-point attempts in the NBA, and held the Nets to 6-of-27 from deep in their first meeting. They protect the rim as well, as Rudy Gobert is fifth in the NBA with 12.7 rebounds per game and first in the league in blocks (2.52 per game).

Friday’s game sets up a clash of styles, with the winner likely being the team who can impose their preferred style of play.