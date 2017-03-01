Preview: Nets at Kings

Brooklyn Nets (9-49) at Sacramento Kings (25-35)10:30 p.m. ET, Golden 1 CenterTV: YES NetworkRadio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets had a three-day break after playing Golden State on Saturday night, holding a pair of competitive practices ahead of Wednesday’s game at Sacramento (10:30 p.m. ET, YES).

"We've been able to reset a little bit, we've had two real spirited days of practice,” Jeremy Lin said on Tuesday. “We’ve competed a lot against each other and tomorrow we’ll be excited to be on the same team together.”

“We’ve had two great days of practice really,” Coach Atkinson said Tuesday. “We’re in training camp mode, not to that level of intensity, but going back to the basics and getting a chance to work on some things. Yesterday we had a real competitive, defensive type practice; today we focused on the offense, our execution and skill work. Nice balance and looking forward to seeing how we respond.”

K.J. McDaniels Learning The System:

For K.J. McDaniels the last three days have been an education, as the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets has been getting a crash course in the team’s systems.

“It’s been good. Just learning the plays, that’s all I’ve been doing basically just learning the plays, where I need to be on defense,” McDaniels said after his second full practice on Tuesday.

“I feel like I’ve been picking it up real quick. I feel like the next game I’ll be ready to play. I know what I’m out there to do and what spots to be in, just play as hard as I can.”

McDaniels, who was acquired from Houston for cash considerations on Thursday, spent time working with coaches after practice on Monday. Kenny Atkinson said while the 6’6 shooting guard learns about his new team, the Nets are learning about their new player.

“It’s a good chance for the coaches to get a feel for who is this guy, what can he do and how can help us where we can put him out,” Atkinson said. “It’s two-fold: good for the coaches, good for him.”

Atkinson is hesitant to play new players without getting a practice or two in, so McDaniels sat during Friday’s game in Denver and played only two minutes against Golden State. Limited to minutes on a deep Houston team, McDaniels sees an opportunity to seize more playing time in Brooklyn.

“This is a great opportunity for me. A new beginning in my journey in the NBA. I’ve got the opportunity to go out there and show Brooklyn what I do, play both ends of the court and bring energy.”

Kings Court:

Wednesday’s game has playoff implications for the Sacramento Kings, who are currently two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Kings scored a big win over the Nuggets last week, but have since dropped two straight games at a crucial time of year.

Sacramento took the season’s first meeting 122-105 on Nov. 27, but the Nets will be seeing a different Kings team this time around. The Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins on Feb. 20, ending the center’s six-and-a-half year tenure in the California capital.

Cousins was the face of the franchise, a high-scoring center and a fierce competitor. He averaged 27.8 ppg and 10.7 rpg this season with the Kings, and posted a 37-point, 11-rebound night against the Nets in November. A solid presence in the post, Cousins turned himself into a stretch-five, adding a three-pointer to his offensive arsenal.

While the Kings added Buddy Hield, guard/forward Tyreke Evans guard Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks in the deal, they’ll miss Cousins’ game-breaking ability - though that’s an advantage for the Nets.

Hield and Evans are both averaging 13 points in their first three games with Sacramento. Willie Cauley-Stein is starting at center for the Kings.