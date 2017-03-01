Brook Lopez Closing In On 10K Points

Brook Lopez only needs 10 points to hit 10,000 for his career.

For a player who has averaged 18.5 per-game throughout his career, that shouldn’t be a problem when the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Lopez is sitting on 9,990 points in 540 games - all with the Nets - averaging out to 18.5 ppg figure, though he’s averaging over 20 this season. He’s second on the franchise’s all-time points list, trailing only Buck Williams (10,440). Lopez would become only the second Net to score over 10,000 points with the franchise.

“That’s an incredible achievement for a guy to score 10,000 points anywhere, a rec league, let alone the NBA,” Jeremy Lin said. “We’ll definitely make sure we do what we can to get him there.”

Here’s how it breaks down:

- 288 points on 96 3PM

- 2,144 points via free throws

- 7,558 points on 3,779 field goals

“I just think it’s a great thing,” Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said. “I want to say good job to him on his soon-to-be accomplishment.”

(Hollis-Jefferson then gave Lopez a hug.)

Lopez’s single-season high for points (1,673) and field goals (644) was set in 2010-11. The Nets big man has already established a new single-season high with 96 three pointers.

The 28-year-old center will become the third player from the 2008 draft class to break 10,000 points (Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love).