Preview: Nets at Warriors

Brooklyn Nets (9-48) at Golden State Warriors (48-9)

10:30 p.m., Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

Friday night’s loss in Denver was not the start the Brooklyn Nets were looking for to begin their post all-star schedule.

The Nets fell 129-109 to the Nuggets, a disappointing defensive effort according to Coach Kenny Atkinson.

The Nets get a chance to immediately atone for Friday, but it won’t be an easy task, as they’re going into Golden State to take on the league-leading Warriors.

Lin Working On Getting His Rhythm Back:

The Nets did get Jeremy Lin back on Friday night, as the point guard played - and started - his first contest since Dec. 26. Lin scored seven points, playing 15 minutes, partially by design, partially dictated by the game, as to not push Lin’s limits after a long layoff.

“I got some valuable experience,” Lin said after Friday’s game. “I didn’t get hurt again. It’s not pretty, it’s going to be ugly at times, but I'm slowly getting my rhythm back.”

Lin said he felt a little slow in his return, but that’s to be expected missing nearly two months.

“I’m just not used to seeing the speed,” Lin said. “I just have to get used to it.”

The 28-year-old is a Bay Area native and played his high school ball at Palo Alto High School. He said the trip to Golden State is always a date he circles on the calendar.

“It’s always special. It’s like the one time that a lot of people get to come and watch me play and I always have by far the most family and friends and whatever post-game,” Lin said.”It’s always special, anytime I get to go home, see the people, a lot of people who helped raise me, or teach me.”

LeVert Out For Nets:

Caris LeVert (illness) is out for tonight’s game. LeVert’s illness comes one night after the rookie made his second start of the season, scoring 10 points in Friday’s loss to Denver. Joe Harris is a prime candidate to replace LeVert in the starting lineup.

Durant Out For Warriors:

Kevin Durant is out for Saturday’s game against the Nets with a left hand contusion. Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with the Warriors, so his absence is beneficial for the Nets.

Warriors Still Golden:

Another year, another dominant season for the Golden State Warriors. One year after setting the NBA record with 73 wins, the Warriors are back atop the Association with a 48-9 record.

The Warriors are the offensive gold standard in today’s NBA. They move the ball - averaging a league-leading 31 assists per game - and are lethal from the perimeter, shooting .390 from deep.

Put Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in that system and it adds up to the league’s top offense - averaging 118 points-per-game and shooting 50.1% from the field.