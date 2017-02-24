Preview: Nets at Nuggets

Brooklyn Nets (9-47) at Denver Nuggets (25-32)

9 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The unofficial second half of the season starts on Friday night and the Brooklyn Nets are looking at it as a reset.

The Nets (9-47) will have Jeremy Lin back to start the post All-Star schedule with a bit of a reshaped roster. Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough were dealt to Washington for Andrew Nicholson and a 2017 lottery-protected first-round pick, while K.J. McDaniels was acquired from the Houston Rockets for cash considerations.

The mindset from the team is to use the remaining 26 games to evaluate the roster, use different combinations and gain some momentum heading into next season.

“Win as many as we can,” Lin said. “We’ve only won nine games. That hurts everybody in the organization. At this point I could really care less about a lot of stuff other than this team needs to win. They need to feel what it means to win. They need to build a winning culture. My only goal is to get as many wins as we can.”

LIN RETURNS:

Lin will be back in the starting lineup on Friday night, his first action since injuring his hamstring on Dec. 26.

“We’re going to start him,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I’m not going to give you a specific minute number, but we have something in our mind. Obviously with the history, we’re going to build him up.”

Having Lin out for a majority of the season has made it tough for Atkinson and General Manager Sean Marks to truly evaluate their team. They want to see a larger sample size of how Lin and Brook Lopez operate together, as well as how Lin plays off the other guards, such as rookie Caris LeVert.

“Even if the minutes are a little weakened, we can probably work it where he can get with that first unit, with Brook,” Atkinson said. “We need to feel that out.”

Lin’s return also means the Nets will have to determine how to split up minutes between Spencer Dinwiddie and Isaiah Whitehead. Atkinson said he’s open to putting two point guards on the floor together.

Dinwiddie went into the break on a high note, scoring a career-high 19 points with eight assists, five rebounds and two steals vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Dinwiddie posted 17 points the game before, hitting four-of-five threes against the Memphis Grizzlies.

NETS TRADE BOGDANOVIC, ADD ANDREW NICHOLSON, K.J. MCDANIELS:

Andrew Nicholson and K.J. McDaniels were both acquired ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Nicholson was averaging 2.5 ppg in 28 games with Washington, but was seeing very limited minutes (8.3). In Orlando the season before, Nicholson averaged 6.9 points in 14.7 minutes. McDaniels was averaging 2.8 points in 29 games with Houston this season, but also was seeing limited time. The 24-year-old averaged 9.2 points in 52 games with Philadelphia two years ago.

Replacing Bogdanovic - the Nets second-leading scorer - is part of the fallout from Nets deadline deals.

Per BrooklynNets.com’s Tom Dowd:

Bogdanovic was averaging 14.2 points per game and leading the Nets in total 3-pointers made and attempted for one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. Without the 6-foot-8 Bogdanovic, and with the 6-7 Hollis-Jefferson primarily considered a 4 man, there’s a hole at the small forward spot.

“I think we’ll do it by committee,” Atkinson said. “Caris [LeVert] will play some three. I think Joe [Harris] will play some three. Worst-case scenario, or it could be best-case scenario, we talked a little about it, you could see Rondae swinging back to three a little bit. That’s not our priority, but it’s possible, especially defensively if we’re having some matchup issues there. We can play that matchup game. We’ll do it by committee. Again, it opens up some minutes for Joe, it opens up some minutes for Caris. So, we’re excited about that.”

UPDATE: Caris LeVert will start on Friday night on the wing.

NUGGETS NOTES:

The Nuggets started their second-half schedule with a 116-100 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Denver was also active at the trade deadline, acquiring center Roy Hibbert from the Milwaukee Bucks for a protected second-round pick. This is the second time Hibbert has been traded this season, as he was previously dealt from Charlotte to Milwaukee. The 7-foot-2 center is averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 42 games this season. He did not play in Thursday’s Nuggets-Kings game.

The Nuggets are currently in the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Nets beat the Nuggets 116-111 on Dec. 7 in Brooklyn.