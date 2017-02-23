Nicholson And Nets See Opportunity in Each Other

If there were two themes to take out of Andrew Nicholson’s first media availability with the Nets, it’s that he’s happy to be here and excited for the opportunity.

“I’m excited just to be a part of the organization. It’s a blessing and a great opportunity to be here,” Nicholson said after his first practice with the Nets, the midpoint of a whirlwind 24 hours that saw him get traded from Washington, meet up with the team in Brooklyn and fly to Denver.

Nicholson was acquired on Wednesday night, along with the Wizards’ 2017 first-round pick and Marcus Thornton for Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough. In Washington, Nicholson was averaging 8.3 minutes per game, but that should likely increase with the Nets. The Mississauga, ON, native averaged 15.1 minutes - along with 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds - over his four years with the Orlando Magic (2012-16).

“I definitely see an opportunity to be a part of a process,” Nicholson said. “It’s impressive how they shoot a lot of three’s, they move the ball and they play hard. It’s something that i’m really excited to be a part of.”

Coach Kenny Atkinson is familiar with Nicholson, coaching him at the NBA combine, as well as coaching against the Canadian in international competition.

“We’re excited about Andrew. He’ll bring some rebounding. He’s a skilled big, which is important,” Atkinson said. “He’s shown the ability to shoot the ball from three-point range, and we also realize he can score in the post, too. He’s multifaceted. He’s another guy we’re looking to develop and looking to improve.”

While Nicholson sees opportunity with the Nets, the Nets see an opportunity to un-tap Nicholson’s potential.

“We still think he’s got more to give,” Atkinson added. “I was impressed with his skill level, his length, he’s got a 7-foot wingspan.We think he can protect the rim for us. He’s a pretty good straight-ahead runner, better than people think . We think there’s some untapped talent there. Lastly, he’s a smart kid. That’s important, his basketball IQ. That’s important, how we want to play, skill and IQ.”

Atkinson and GM Sean Marks have targeted versatile players over the last year and the coach said Nicholson fits the mould. Atkinson said he could see Nicholson play at the four and the five.

“I’ve seen him defend the five,” Atkinson. “Again, he’s got a 7-foot wingspan. He’ll lull you into thinking he’s not that athletic, but he’s shown a lot of rim protection ability.”

As for his game, Nicholson is a self-described “old-school” player.

“A lot of pump fakes and up and unders and all that,” Nicholson said. “Something that I’ve always been used to doing and will keep doing and something I’ll keep getting better at.”

As for what he’ll bring.

“A lot of intensity, a lot of energy and a will to win.”

He just needs an opportunity.