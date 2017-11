BROOKLYN (Feb. 23, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on Marcus Thornton.

Thornton, who was acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Wizards on February 22, has appeared in 483 career games with New Orleans, Sacramento, Brooklyn, Boston, Phoenix, Houston and Washington, recording averages of 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.