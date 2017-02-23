BROOKLYN (Feb. 23, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired K.J. McDaniels from the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

McDaniels has appeared in 128 career games with Houston and Philadelphia, recording averages of 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. In 29 games with the Rockets this season, McDaniels has averaged 2.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game. The 24-year-old native of Birmingham, Ala., began his NBA career with the 76ers, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game in 52 games during his rookie campaign before being traded to the Rockets on February 19, 2015. He signed a multi-year contract with Houston on July 20, 2015. McDaniels was originally selected with the 32nd pick (second round) in the 2014 NBA Draft by Philadelphia after spending three years at Clemson, where he garnered All-ACC First Team honors and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year following his junior season.