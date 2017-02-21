Opportunity Knocking For Isaiah Whitehead

Isaiah Whitehead has an opportunity that most NBA rookies could only dream of - and it’s not just because he was drafted by his hometown team.

Sure, taking the D train down to Coney Island is great for visiting old friends, but even better is getting the chance to play meaningful NBA minutes, and the Brooklyn Nets are making sure that Whitehead does plenty of that. The Nets rookie is averaging 22 minutes per night and has started 26 games in his first season.

“There’s not a lot of rookies that really have the opportunity to really showcase their skills early on,” Whitehead said. “I’m definitely grateful for the opportunity.”

It wasn’t exactly by design to have Whitehead start five games into his NBA career, but injuries to Jeremy Lin and Greivis Vasquez presented him with a spot as a starter. Whitehead just had to make the most of the opportunity, prove his ability, and continue to develop as a player.

“I just got to hand it to Coach Atkinson. He could’ve easily went out and got another point guard, or he could’ve easily went out and got some more players, but he stuck with me,” Whitehead said. “He believed in my abilities, so I just got to give all the thanks to him.”

Of course, the opportunity has its share of challenges. He’d only made the move to full-time point guard in his sophomore season at Seton Hall, so he’s still honing his skills at the one. The priority has been limiting turnovers and Whitehead’s made improvements; he’s had 12 games with one or no turnovers in 2017 after only having five such games in 2016. His average has also dropped to under two per-game in 2017, so as the season goes on, Whitehead continues to learn.

“It started out really tough, but I think guys like Randy [Foye], Jeremy [Lin], Coach Atkinson, I mean, they all really help me out a lot with just understanding the position,” Whitehead said. “My game definitely has gotten better. The game is starting to slow down for me, making better reads and just playing overall better.”

Whitehead also sought the advice of opposing point guards, picking the brain of Isaiah Thomas and Damian Lillard on the floor. That was another challenge for the rookie, matching up against the all-stars and top-tier guards. When Whitehead started against the Portland Trail Blazers, Whitehead had made as many starts (3) as Lillard had averaged 20-point seasons. Whitehead had 11 points with two assists and no turnovers in that game.

“If you look early on, starting, I was guarding probably the best players in the league every night at the point guard position,” Whitehead said. “It was definitely hard guarding those guys and just coming every night, back-to-backs, two games in three nights.”

There have been adjustments off the court as well. Whitehead was a star at Seton Hall and while he’s captivated eager Nets fans who want a glimpse of the future, as a rookie he’s low on the NBA totem pole.

“In college, you’re always the big man on campus. You’re used to things going through you, you’re used to players going through you, you’re used to everything basically going through you,” Whitehead said. “So, when you get to the NBA, it’s probably 350 guys ahead of you that deserve that treatment as much as you.”

So even though he’s been out of the starting lineup for most of the last month, Whitehead is taking everything in stride.

“He’s a rookie who’s up and down. Some really good moments and times when he’s struggled, but for a rookie, I think he’s done a pretty darn good job,” Atkinson said. “A lot was thrust upon him. He’s in a better role. He’s comfortable coming off the bench. That’s not saying he couldn't push into the starting lineup again. I think he’s growing. But it’s doing it consistently and over and over, night after night, game, recovery, game, recovery I think that’s taxing for any young player.”

Whitehead said the physicality of the league and the condensed schedule - he’s played 48 games this season, 14 more than he did all of last year at Seton Hall - were the biggest adjustments, but he’s acclimating and learning how to take care of his body.

“What you do with your time is definitely big to take care of your body,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing because without that you can’t play anymore.”

This season has been tough from a wins and loss standpoint, as the Nets are 9-47 at the all-star break, but Whitehead is still taking out the highlights. The first game, first home game, first start are givens, but also some individual plays; his monster block on TJ McConnell, as well as his slick spin moves - nicknamed the Coney Island Cyclone. Of all the on-court plays, his dunk against the Orlando Magic in December plays most often on his personal highlight reel.

“That’s my first dunk since like freshman year of Seton Hall, so I mean, it surprised me a bit,” Whitehead said of climbing the ladder. “So that’s definitely the biggest on-court highlight of my rookie year so far.”

There should be more personal highlights and personal development before the end of the season, as Whitehead continues to learn the ins and outs of the NBA.

“It’s great. Your job is what you love, so as long as your job is what you love, then you have fun at it, it’s always a good thing,” Whitehead said.