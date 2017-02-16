On Monday, Feb. 13, the TODAY show’s Puppy with a Purpose service dog, Charlie, attended the Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Part of America’s VetDogs series, the piece highlights Charlie’s training to become a service dog. Charlie’s trip to Barclays Center helped him become better acclimated to large crowds and busy arenas.
Welcome to Brooklyn, Charlie
Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets.
