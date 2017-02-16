On Monday, Feb. 13, the TODAY show’s Puppy with a Purpose service dog, Charlie, attended the Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Part of America’s VetDogs series, the piece highlights Charlie’s training to become a service dog. Charlie’s trip to Barclays Center helped him become better acclimated to large crowds and busy arenas.

Welcome to Brooklyn, Charlie February 14, 2017 Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlie the Service Dog visits Brooklyn during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. Loading recommendations