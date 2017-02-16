Welcome to Brooklyn, Charlie

Posted: Feb 16, 2017

On Monday, Feb. 13, the TODAY show’s Puppy with a Purpose service dog, Charlie, attended the Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Part of America’s VetDogs series, the piece highlights Charlie’s training to become a service dog. Charlie’s trip to Barclays Center helped him become better acclimated to large crowds and busy arenas.

February 14, 2017

