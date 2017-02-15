Bucks Hold Off Nets, 129-125

The Brooklyn Nets came back from down double-digits twice, got some of best scoring nights of the season from four different players and put up 43 fourth-quarter points, but fell shot in the final minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center, 129-125.

It was a big offensive night all around, with both teams shooting over 50 percent for the game and combining for 57 assists.

“I felt like, kind of typical game before the All-Star break,” said Atkinson. “The game was just being played. There wasn’t a lot of defense. I felt like we had that attitude we can’t have. Our margin of error is just not that.”

Down by 13 going into the fourth quarter, the Nets closed within two points when Brook Lopez’s 3-pointer made it 117-115. But Brooklyn never could get even over the final minutes.

Lopez had a season-high 36 points with six 3-pointers and eight blocks that matched his career high. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie had a season-high 19 points. Trevor Booker’s 18 points matched his second-highest output of the season and best in a month and Joe Harris’ 14 points accounted for just his third double-figure scoring night of the last month, which included him missing seven games with a sprained ankle.

While Lopez kept the Nets in the game for three quarters — the big man had 22 points and halftime and 29 after three quarters — Dinwiddie, Harris and Booker pushed the fourth quarter surge. Dinwiddie had 15 points in the final period, Harris 11 and Booker eight. Dinwiddie got into the lane and to the line repeatedly in the fourth.

“There is a certain time when they’re so up into you that you’ve gotta go make a play,” said Atkinson. “And you have to drive it to the rim. And I felt like Spencer did that. He felt like the pressure was so great, it’s similar to what Jeremy (Lin) does when they pressure him. He broke some stuff off and got to the rim. So when they’re out denying and they’re up in the ball-handler, there’s a lot of driving lanes. I think he took advantage of that.”

Brooklyn was still down 13 with under seven minutes to go, trailing 111-98. Dinwiddie and Harris then combined for 21 of the Nets’ next 23 points.

Harris, Dinwiddie and Lopez combined for four 3-pointers in less than four minutes, with the last from Lopez cutting the deficit to two.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points and Greg Monroe had 25. Milwaukee entered leading the league in points in the paint and had 68 in that area in the game.

Over their last eight games, since giving up 129 points to Minnesota, the Nets had ranked seventh in the NBA in defensive rating at 103.7 points per 100 used possessions. But Milwaukee scored 39 points on 72.7 percent shooting in the first quarter to set the tone for the game.

Lopez had three 3-pointers in the first five minutes to keep the Nets within range, but the Bucks pushed their lead to 49-37 early in the second. The Nets came back behind Booker and Lopez, whose 3-pointer made it 57-56. Two Lopez free throws knotted the game at 60 before Milwaukee took a 63-60 lead into halftime.

A 15-4 run to open the second half put Milwaukee up 77-64 three minutes into the third quarter.