Preview: Nets vs. Bucks

By Cory Wright
Posted: Feb 15, 2017

Brooklyn Nets (9-46) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-30)
7:30 p.m., Barclays Center
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN

This is the final game for the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA All-Star Game and the final home game before an eight-game, two-week road trip. The Nets are aiming to snap a 13-game losing streak plus a 15-game home losing streak at Barclays Center before the break.

While Jeremy Lin had his first full practice with the team on Tuesday since he last played on December 26 vs. Charlotte – the Nets’ last home win – the point guard isn’t expected to play until after the break. Brooklyn’s first game after the All-Star weekend is Feb. 24 at Denver.

Lin has played just 12 games overall, and in his absence the Nets have largely turned to rookie Isaiah Whitehead and NBA D-League call-up Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie, who played 46 games for the Detroit Pistons the last two years, made his Nets debut on Dec. 10 on a 10-day contract and signed a multi-year deal in January.

He’s started 14 of the last 17 games for Brooklyn and as he’s gotten more experience with the team his 3-point shooting – a priority for the Nets – has taken a significant jump. After making just 2-of-12 3-pointers in his first 15 games, Dinwiddie is 17-of-33 (51.5 percent) over his last 17, including a career-high four 3-pointers on Monday night against Memphis.

AGAINST THE BUCKS

The Bucks have won their last two after dropping seven of their previous eight games. They’re in the hunt for a playoff spot, but at 24-30 they’ve got a crowd of teams in their neighborhood eyeing the last two – maybe three – berths in the Eastern Conference.

Those hopes took a hit last Wednesday when forward Jabari Parker was lost for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the second time Parker has suffered the injury in his NBA career. Parker was Milwaukee’s No. 2 scorer with 20.1 points per game, shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range and grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in points (23.2), rebounds (8.6), assists (5.5), steals (1.7) and blocks (2.0). He’s also shooting 52.4 percent from the field. The Nets haven’t much more luck with Antetokounmpo than anybody else in the league. In Milwaukee’s three wins over Brooklyn this season Antetokounmpo is averaging 20 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 points per game.

