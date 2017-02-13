Recap: Nets Fall to Grizzlies, 112-103

The Brooklyn Nets made their runs and chopped into leads, but ultimately the deficit was too large and the opponent too resolute. Every time the Nets fought back into position, the Memphis Grizzlies responded as Brooklyn lost 112-103 at Barclays Center on Monday night.

“That’s a very good team we just played and I think the good thing is we were out there, we competed to the end and we were aggressive and physical with them,” said Brook Lopez. “They definitely make their mark by grinding games out and being tough, being physical and I think we responded to that.”

Down by 15 midway through the third quarter, Brooklyn closed within seven going into the fourth. Lopez and Sean Kilpatrick both made shot clock beating 3-pointers — Kilpatrick’s deep heave banking off the glass from straightaway — to finish the third on a 17-9 run and make it a 79-72 game going into the fourth.

But Memphis made six of its first seven shots of the fourth quarter — including all three of its 3-point attempts in the first five minutes — to stretch its lead back to 16. And when the Nets made it a 99-92 game thanks to two Spencer Dinwiddie threes — the second a four-point play — and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s dunk to cap a 13-4 run, the Grizzlies closed the door one more time.

This time it was Mike Conley closing the deal. The Memphis point guard scored nine straight Grizzlies’ points and 11 of his team’s final 13.

Conley finished with 32 points and six assists and center Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Former Net Vince Carter scored 14 for the Grizzlies, making 4-of-5 3-point attempts.

“They’re an excellent team,” said coach Kenny Atkinson. “Conley really gave us a lot of issues in the pick and roll, made a couple big shots at the end. It’s tough. They have rollers going down the gut of your defense. You’ve got him coming off and it’s a tough play to stop. I thought Brook did a pretty good job on Gasol. I thought he fought and did a good job. The pick and roll defense really hurt us tonight and a lot of that has to do with them. Conley, I thought he was really good.”

Lopez and Dinwiddie led the Nets with 17 points each. It was a season-high for Dinwiddie, who made a career-high four 3-pointers. In his last 17 games Dinwiddie is shooting 17-of-33 from 3-point range.

At the half, Lopez was just 1-of-8 from the field with four points, but the big man knocked down a pair of jumpers to open the second half and make it clear the Nets — down 10 at the break — weren’t going away. He shot 6-of-10 for 13 second-half points.

Sean Kilpatrick had 15 and Hollis-Jefferson and Booker had 13 points each for Brooklyn.

But after a hot start, the Nets quickly found themselves working from behind. Brooklyn made eight of it first 12 shots, including threes from Kilpatrick, Hollis-Jefferson and Randy Foye, to go up 19-17 with 5:34 to go in the first quarter.

But they didn’t score again in the period as Memphis closed the quarter on a 10-0 run for a 27-19 lead. Brooklyn was still within four, 37-33, before Brandan Wright scored eight straight points to put Memphis up 45-33.

“I thought we had a ton of looks in the first half,” said Atkinson. “A ton of open looks. I think we were 5 for 19 from three (at halftime). Some opportunities. Some decent looks and we just didn’t convert at a high enough level.”