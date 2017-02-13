Preview: Nets vs. Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets (9-45) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-23)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets look to snap a 12-game losing streak on Monday night, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center.

The Nets are coming off three close losses, including a 114-110 OT loss to Washington on Wednesday and a 108-99 loss to Miami on Friday, a game in which the Nets held an 11-point lead in the third quarter.

Quincy Acy (sprained left ankle) and Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) are both out.

GASOL VS. LOPEZ

Last season, Brook Lopez and Marc Gasol combined for four three-pointers, hitting two apiece from downtown.

This season they’ve both taken a big step forward - or rather a few steps back - behind the 3-point line.

Lopez leads all NBA centers with 83 3-pointers this season, while Gasol is third with 77. It’s a new skill for both big men, but their ability to splash from downtown has added a new dimension to their games.

This will be a fun matchup to watch, as Gasol and Lopez meet in the post and go shot-for-shot from range.

OSCAR SCHMIDT TO BE HONORED

Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt will be honored before Monday’s Nets-Grizzlies game and will be signing autographs at the Swag Shop from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Schmidt is the all-time leading scorer in Olympic basketball history and is a member of both the FIBA Hall of Fame and the Naismith Hall of Fame. He was drafted by the Nets in 1984, but turned down the NBA offer to preserve his eligibility to play for the Brazilian national team.

MEMPHIS GIZZLIES NOTES

The Grizzlies are 6-2 in their last eight games, most recently losing on Friday night to the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis is having a fine season at 33-23 (.589), but that only amounts to sixth place in a ridiculous Western Conference that has five teams with a .600 win percentage.

Marc Gasol leads the Grizzlies with 20.8 points per game while Mike Conley is averaging 19.1 and leads the team with 6.3 assists.

Conley isn’t feeling the pressure of his new five-year deal, averaging a career-high 19.1 points, shooting a career-high .413 from three and averaging a career-best 3.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies real strength is in their defense, as they allow the third-fewest points in the league, averaging 99.6 points-allowed per game.