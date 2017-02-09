HALL OF FAMER OSCAR SCHMIDT TO BE HONORED AT BROOKLYN NETS GAME

WHO: Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt (Brazil), the all-time leading scorer in basketball history (49,737 points scored) and the all-time leading scorer in Olympics history (1,093 points scored in 33 games). Schmidt was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the sixth round of the 1984 NBA Draft but never played in the NBA.

WHAT: The Brooklyn Nets will present Schmidt with a celebratory team jersey during their upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 13 at Barclays Center.

Find Tickets

Fans in Brazil can watch the ceremony live via ESPN, International NBA LEAGUE PASS and WatchESPN. Celebratory Brooklyn Nets Schmidt jerseys will be available for purchase in-arena on game day and on LojaNBA.com.

Schmidt will be playing in the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. ET, which will air live on ESPN from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

WHEN: Monday, February 13

6:30 p.m. Autograph signing with Oscar Schmidt at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center

7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets jersey presentation for Oscar Schmidt