Preview: Nets at Hornets

Brooklyn Nets (9-42) at Charlotte Hornets (23-28)

7 p.m. Spectrum Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

Last week Kenny Atkinson doubled down on the triples.

With the Nets riding a rough stretch of 3-point shooting, the Nets coach fielded a few questions about the team’s trey-happy approach, one that has them ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point attempts (32.4) and fifth in 3-pointers made (11.0) per game.

Over a three-game stretch though, the Nets had made just 22 percent, shooting 16-for-72 against the Timberwolves, Heat and Knicks. Atkinson’s bigger issue was that the Nets had attempted just 24 per game, well below the season average.

“I don’t think we’re taking enough of them,” said Atkinson. “Not getting enough open looks from there. I think teams are doing a better job closing out on us No. 1 and I think switching has something to do with that. Keeps the teams more at home. But we should have counters to that and that means we should be getting to the rim easier, driving the ball a little better. We try to take what the defense gives us.”

After opening 1-for-7 in the first quarter against Indiana on Friday night, the Nets made 10 of their next 18 to shoot themselves into a fourth-quarter lead against the Pacers. Then on Sunday, Brooklyn shot 38 percent (13-34) from beyond the arc against the Raptors. Beginning with the start of the second quarter on Friday night, the Nets have made 23 of their last 55 3-point attempts (42 percent).

KILPATRICK LOOKS SHARP

The Nets’ 3-point resurgence got a boost from guard Sean Kilpatrick. In his first full NBA season, Kilpatrick had a tough January with season-low offensive marks across the board. Averaging 15.5 points at the end of December, he scored 10.9 per game in January.

One week into February, however, Kilpatrick has added a pair of 18-point games, shooting 54 percent (7-for-13) from 3-point range against Indiana and Toronto. He helped drive the Nets back into the game against the Pacers on Friday, then made 5-of-9 3-pointers against Toronto on Sunday.

BOOKER OFF THE BENCH

After starting the first 43 games he played this season, Trevor Booker has come off the bench for the last three. With Atkinson trying a different lineup look that features Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the 4, Booker has handled the switch just fine.

While playing with his usual high-wire effort, the seventh-year forward is averaging 11.7 points per game off the bench (compared to 9.8 as a starter) powered by a 15-point outing against Toronto on Sunday.

INJURY REPORT

Quincy Acy (sprained left ankle), Caris LeVert (right knee soreness) and Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) are out for tonight’s game.

VS. THE HORNETS

The Hornets lost their last seven games to fall to 23-28 overall, tied for eighth place in the conference. The Hornets’ last win was against the Nets, 112-105 on January 21.

Charlotte’s defense has fallen off during the stretch. On Jan. 21 the Hornets were ranked seventh in the NBA in defensive rating at 103.6. Over their last seven games they have a defensive rating of 114.2.

Point guard Kemba Walker has been selected for the All-Star Game. He leads Charlotte with 22.8 points per game and shoots 40.1 percent from 3-point range while averaging 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

On Thursday, the Hornets made a front court deal, sending Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to Milwaukee for Miles Plumlee. Plumlee is averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game. Hibbert and Hawes were combining to play 33 minutes per game for Charlotte.

Following the trade, second-year forward Frank Kaminsky moved into the starting lineup for Charlotte. Kaminsky had 24 points against Golden State in the game before the deal, then had 15 while shooting 3-for-6 from 3-point range in a start against Utah on Saturday.