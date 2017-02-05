Preview: Nets vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets (9-41) vs. Toronto Raptors (30-21)

12 p.m. Barclays Center - Sean Kilpatrick Bobblehead Day

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets have one last chance to beat the Toronto Raptors this season.

The Nets and Raptors play their fourth and final meeting this season, with Brooklyn looking to avoid a season sweep at the hands of their division rivals. And they might just be catching the Raptors at the right time.

Since losing to Toronto 119-109 on Jan. 20, the Raptors have lost eight of 10 games - most recently falling 102-94 to Orlando - dropping out of first place in the Atlantic Division. The 2-8 stretch is the worst the Raptors have had in the past two seasons.

The Raptors may also be without DeMar DeRozan, as the guard is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. DeRozan - who is averaging 26 points-per-game vs. the Nets - has missed three straight games and six of seven.

Conversely, the Nets will be getting a guard back for Sunday’s game, as Bojan Bogdanovic returns after being rested on Friday night. The Croatian guard is averaging 14.5 points and shooting .479 from the field in his last four games. Rookie Caris LeVert made his first start in place of Bogdanovic on Friday, but had a tough night from the field, shooting 1-of-9.

The Nets are also looking to bust out of a slump, as they try to snap a eight-game losing streak.

Quincy Acy could see some more action on Sunday after an inspired fourth quarter on Friday against Indiana. After barely playing the first three quarters, Acy was a load in the fourth, racking up eight points, three boards and two blocks. The 26-year-old forward also hit a pair of three’s, including one that put the Nets ahead 85-83 in the fourth, as the bench helped claw back from a 19-point deficit.