Recap: Nets Can’t Finish Off Comeback in 106-97 Loss

The Brooklyn Nets handled the unlikely part, racing back from 19 points down to take a fourth quarter lead against the Indiana Pacers. But they couldn’t finish the job at Barclays Center.

Trailing for the first time all night, the Pacers responded with an 11-4 run as the Nets dropped a 106-97 final.

It was a 3-point resurgence that spurred the Nets after they found themselves in an early double-digit deficit. Brooklyn had made just 9-of-51 3-point attempts over its previous two games — 17 percent — and those numbers were a killer for one of the NBA’s busiest-shooting 3-point teams.

Before the game, coach Kenny Atkinson made it clear he wasn’t shying away from the arc. But the Nets shot 1-of-7 from 3-point range in the first quarter in falling behind by 11.

Then they went out and made 10 of their next 18 over 28 minutes. The 10th gave them their first lead of the game, 85-83 with 8:37 to go. It was the second three by Quincy Acy in less than 30 seconds and followed another by Sean Kilpatrick. When the Nets took that first lead, they had outscored Indiana 37-16 over the previous 12 minutes.

But the offensive surge stalled there. With Indiana up 90-89, the Nets managed just one basket over the next four minutes.

“Our decision-making, we need to improve, especially a lot of transition decision-making,” said Atkinson. “Just making a simpler play. Getting our spacing a little better. I felt like we had some really good run-outs and opportunities, advantages. And just didn’t take advantage.”

Indiana took advantage in outscoring the Nets 16-8 to the buzzer over the final five minutes.

The Nets started Caris LeVert in place of Bojan Bogdanovic, who had his first rest game after playing in each of the Nets’ first 49 games and starting 48 of them. With Isaiah Whitehead and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson having moved into the lineup on Wednesday, it was a different look than just two games ago.

While Brook Lopez led the way with 23 points, it was big bench scoring that boosted the Nets. Kilpatrick had 18, Joe Harris had 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie had 13. Trevor Booker had eight points with seven rebounds and four assists. Acy had eight points in 12 minutes.

“I thought the bench was great,” said Atkinson. “Really all night. They dug us out of a little bit of a hole. From the first quarter we got in a deep hole and I thought our bench was really good. Luis (Scola) gave us a boost. Trevor. Quincy Acy. I thought Sean (did) a good job off the bench. That really kept us in the game, kept us in the mix until the end.”

The Pacers jumped out to a 10-point lead just four minutes into the game, and the Nets spent the rest of the first half hanging in that range, never able to take a meaningful slice out of the Indiana advantage. Threes from Harris and Randy Foye in the final minutes of the second quarter got them within seven before a Paul George triple sent Brooklyn into halftime trailing 56-46.

Indiana expanded the lead with an 11-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half. Jeff Teague scored the first seven points, followed by Thaddeus Young’s dunk and a floater off a drive that put the Pacers up 67-48.

It took a 14-2 run in the middle of the third quarter just to get the Nets back in position. Booker and Lopez charged the run, capped by Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer off a kick-out from Booker on the block. That made it 73-67, and when Kilpatrick banked in a drive the Nets, trailing by 19 earlier in the quarter, were within six going into the fourth, 80-74.