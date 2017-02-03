Preview: Nets vs. Pacers

Brooklyn Nets (9-40) vs Indiana Pacers (26-22)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to split the season series with the Indiana Pacers when the teams meet for the fourth and final time this season (7:30 p.m., YES).

The Pacers lead the season series 2-1, with the home team winning each matchup. That’s something for the Nets to take into Friday’s game, as they look to end a seven-game losing streak and a 10-game home losing streak. The Nets have won two straight games at home over the Pacers.

The Nets are looking at different combinations to unlock their first win since Jan. 20, and on Wednesday night Kenny Atkinson altered his starting lineup. In the 21st incarnation of the starting lineup, Atkinson inserted Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Isaiah Whitehead into the first unit, in for Trevor Booker and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Atkinson said the switch wasn’t a reflection on Booker, but rather needing to switch things up during the team’s losing streak. The coach had previously said that Whitehead was pushing for starting minutes, while Hollis-Jefferson, who had a team-high 16 points and 8 rebounds, had also earned an opportunity.

The coach didn’t commit to putting out the same lineup, but said it was a possibility at Thursday’s practice.

Atkinson said he wants his team to refocus on 3-point shooting, after shooting 5-of-25 against the Knicks on Wednesday. The 25 attempts were below the team’s season average of 32.4 per game. The Nets have averaged 24 attempts over their past three games.

Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) will be out for Friday’s game, but the Nets point guard has been shooting around before games of late.

The Pacers enter the game on a four-game winning streak and are 11-4 in their last 15 games, turning around what started as a disappointing season for Indiana. The Pacers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Paul George is averaging a team-high 22.6 points-per-game on the season, but has elevated it to 23.9 points in his last 15 games. Jeff Teague is averaging 17 points and 11 assists on the Pacers’ four-game winning streak.