Preview: Nets at Heat

Brooklyn Nets (9-38) at Miami Heat (18-30)

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Arena

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat meet for the second time in less than a week, as the Heat host the Nets at American Airlines Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to avenge last week’s 109-106 loss to the Heat, a game where the Nets led by 18 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Since then, the Nets have lost two straight – five games overall – while the Heat have won two straight, bringing their season-high winning streak up to seven games.

The Nets are coming off a 129-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, and coach Kenny Atkinson suggested that there could be lineup changes to shore up the team’s defense, or at least a different minute allotment.

One change may come out of necessity, as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is questionable for Monday’s game with a sore right ankle, an injury suffered in the first half of Saturday’s loss in Minnesota. Hollis-Jefferson was averaging 5.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the past five games, largely playing at the four.

Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) and Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) are out.

Dion Waiters Still Hot:

Dion Waiters was heating up as Miami and Brooklyn met last week and burned the Nets with 14 fourth-quarter points. Waiters has found a groove, averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his last five games. During the Heat’s seven-game win streak, Waiters and point guard Goran Dragic are averaging a combined 45.4 points, 10.5 assists and 51.9% from the field – according to the Miami Herald.

Heat Notes:

The Heat have scored 100+ points in six of their last seven wins… Tyler Johnson is probable to play after sitting out five games with a shoulder injury. Johnson last played on Jan. 19 vs the Dallas Mavericks… Leading scorer Goran Dragic is averaging 22 points and 7 assists in his last five games… Hassan Whiteside is tied for the NBA lead with 13.8 rebounds-per-game.