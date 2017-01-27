Preview: Nets vs. Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Nets and Cavaliers meet for the third and final time this season, with the Nets looking for their first win over the Cavs this season when they meet tonight (7:30 p.m., YES Network)

The Nets played the Cavs twice this season on the second half of a back-to-back, so this is the first time this season Brooklyn will be rested before taking on Cleveland. The Nets had a day off after losing 109-106 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Brooklyn is looking to rebound after a tough loss on Wednesday, one that saw the Nets take an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter before going cold while Miami got hot.

Brook Lopez scored 33 points in the loss, one point shy of his season-high, while Caris LeVert dropped 17 points. LeVert’s season-high 19 points came against the Cavaliers on Jan. 6. The Nets rookie said his confidence is growing game by game, especially earning the trust from coach Kenny Atkinson to be on the floor late in games.

“Obviously I’m a young guy, so to get that kind of trust in the coach is big,” LeVert said. “I mean, I have to be better, with the turnover down the stretch, but like I said, it’s big for me.”

Trevor Booker (illness) is out for Friday’s game, as is Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) and Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring).

Cavaliers Amid A Losing Streak:

The powerhouse Cavs have skidded out of late, having lost three straight and six of their last eight games. LeBron James has publicly stated his desire to add a playmaker to the Cavaliers, but despite the trouble lately, Cleveland is still atop the Eastern Conference with a 30-14 record.

The debate over James’ comments hasn’t impacted his play on the court, as LeBron is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles. James is averaging 24 points, 9.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games, but the most eye-popping number may be the minutes he’s played. James is averaging 41.6 minutes over his last five games and has played 45, 44 and 45 in his last three.

The defending champs will eventually snap out of their recent funk – which includes back-to-back losses to New Orleans and Sacramento – but the Nets may be catching the Cavs at the right time.