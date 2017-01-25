Preview: Nets vs. Heat

Brooklyn Nets (9-35) vs. Miami HEAT (15-30)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center – Pride Night

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

The Brooklyn Nets will have Caris LeVert in their lineup on Wednesday when they take on the Miami Heat at Barclays Center.

LeVert was rested during Monday night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, with coach Kenny Atkinson citing the heavy schedule and the organization’s long-term approach with the rookie.

“He’s played a lot of games in a short period of time and he was out a while,” Atkinson said Monday. “We have to be smart and that’s what we’re doing with him. He’ll be back vs. Miami ready to roll.”

LeVert is averaging 12 points, 4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in his last four games as the rookie out of Michigan continues to be an energetic and athletic presence on the floor for the Nets.

The Nets are looking to rebound from a 112-86 loss to the Spurs on Monday night, one where Atkinson said his team didn’t have the requisite energy – an unusual occurrence for the Nets.

A bright spot from Monday’s game was Isaiah Whitehead, who scored a career-high 19 points.

“I stayed aggressive, tried to make plays and tried to do whatever it takes to get the team back in the game,” Whitehead said on Monday. “I was just fortunate to hit some shots.”

The Nets will need their 3-point shooting to bounce back on Wednesday after going 5-of-25 from beyond the arc on Monday – their second-fewest attempts and second-lowest percentage of the season. The Nets are averaging 11.2 3PM on 32.9 3PA (.340) this season, but Miami has one of the better 3-point defenses, limiting opponents to 23.9 3PA per game (8.4 3PM) the third-best mark in the league.

Injury Notes:

Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) will miss Wednesday’s game – his third straight contest. Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) will miss his 15th consecutive game.

Miami’s Tyler Johnson will not make the trip to Brooklyn, as he’s nursing a shoulder injury.

Heat Notes:

After enduring a 2-13 stretch, the Miami Heat have won a season-high four in a row, including a 105-102 win over the Golden State Warriors on Dion Waiters’ last-second three pointer.

Waiters has posted a career-high 33 points in back-to-back games. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 21.6 ppg and shooting .506 in his last five games.

The Nets will have their hands full in the post on Wednesday with Hassan Whiteside. Whiteside is the NBA’s top rebounder, averaging 14.2 boards per game – a career best. The 7-foot center is also contributing 17 ppg, which is also a career high.

Goran Dragic leads the Heat with 19.5 ppg and 6.3 apg.