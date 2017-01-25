Heat Race Past Nets in Fourth, 109-106
By Thomas Dowd
Posted: Jan 25, 2017
Leading by 18 points going into the fourth quarter, the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t finish the job in dropping a 109-106 final to the Miami Heat Wednesday night at Barclays Center.
Trailing 89-71, the Heat scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, then put together a 13-2 run to even the game at 99 with 2:18 to go. They outscored the Nets 38-14 before Spencer Dinwiddie’s half-court heave at the buzzer counted for three.
“We couldn’t get stops — 38 points,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “I thought we had a pretty good defensive game and then I felt like that fourth quarter, two things happened. I think we didn’t execute. Again, we started playing kind of iso ball and they turned us over a few times. We were missing shots, and then on the defensive end we couldn’t get stops. You can’t give up 38 points in the fourth quarter, that’s way too many.”
The Nets took a 101-99 lead on two free throws by Caris LeVert with 1:14 to go, but Miami’s Okaro White nailed a 3-pointer and followed up with two free throws to put the Heat up 104-101. Trevor Booker cut the lead to 104-103 when he cut down the lane for a layup with 30.3 remaining, but Dion Waiters sealed the game for Miami with a 27-foot 3-pointer, beating the shot clock with 6.8 seconds to go in the game.
“They were definitely the aggressor down the stretch,” said Brook Lopez. “They rode the momentum they had. They definitely had confidence. They got themselves back in the game to win the game.”
It was a tough finish on an evening in which the Nets organization held its inaugural Pride Night at Barclays Center, celebrating the LGTBQ community. The evening featured a pregame panel, Spread Diversity and Inclusion, it’s the Brooklyn Way.
Before tip-off, former Net Jason Collins was honored at half-court with the Brooklyn Nets Award for Courage and Leadership. Collins was the first professional male athlete in a major North American team sport to come out as gay. Beginning next year, the award will be named in his honor, the Jason Collins Award for Leadership and Courage.
Lopez led the Nets with 33 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. Bojan Bogdanovic had 17 points and LeVert had 12 with four assists.
The Nets jumped out to a 66-55 halftime lead behind Lopez’s 26 first-half points. The big man exploded from the tip, scoring 16 of the Nets’ first 17 points.
Trailing by nine midway through the second quarter, the Nets took off on a 22-5 run. Bogdanovic had 10 points in the run. Lopez hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 3:39 to go in the half that capped the run and put the Nets up 57-49.
At that point Lopez had 21 points while making eight of his first 10 shots, including five of six from 3-point range. Led by Lopez, the Nets were shooting 19-of-35 (54 percent) from the field. Sean Kilpatrick’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer finished the half with the Nets up 66-55.
Brooklyn scored the first six points of the second half to go up by 17, and when LeVert finished the quarter with a shot-clock-beating drive, the Nets had their biggest lead of the game going into the fourth. But Miami quickly got back into the game with its 8-0 run.
“I feel like it started to go south in the beginning of the fourth quarter,” said Atkinson. “That’s when they made their run.”
