From Barclays Center to the high school gyms, playgrounds and youth leagues, basketball is part of the fabric of Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets offered local kids the opportunity to take the same court the pros have practiced on with a Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy clinic on the practice court at Barclays Center.

The kids worked on fundamentals of the game, with passing, dribbling and shooting drills in an environment to foster teamwork. Each participant also received a Nets Academy T-shirt.

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy is dedicated to helping young athletes improve their skills with elite training techniques and a distinctive coaching style that stresses physical improvement, mental growth and leadership skills. The Academy hosts clinics throughout the year, encouraging fundamental basketball play with an emphasis on education.