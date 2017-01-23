50 YEARS OF NETS HISTORY: Retired Numbers

3 Drazen Petrovic

One of the NBA’s first foreign-born stars, Drazen Petrovic averaged 19.5 points per game and shot 44 percent from 3-point range in his 2½ seasons with the Nets. Petrovic earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 1993. He was tragically killed in an automobile accident in June 1993.

5 Jason Kidd

Over 6½ seasons with the Nets, Jason Kidd led the franchise to six playoff appearances, four Atlantic Division titles and back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. As a Net, he was named to two All-NBA Teams, six NBA All-Defensive Teams, five NBA All-Star teams and ranked first in franchise history in assists, steals, 3-point field goals and triple-doubles when his tenure concluded.

23 John Williamson

“Super” John Williamson averaged 17.8 points in parts of seven seasons with the Nets, an explosive counterpart to Dr. J on two ABA Championship teams. Williamson earned ABA All-Rookie honors after the 1974 ABA Championship season and helped clinch a second title with his 16-point outburst in the fourth quarter of the deciding Game 6 in 1976.

25 Bill Melchionni

An All-ABA First Team selection in 1971-72, Bill Melchionni led the league in assists twice and was a member of the Nets’ first ABA championship team in 1974. Over seven seasons with the Nets, Melchionni averaged 12.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

32 Julius Erving

Perhaps the most influential swingman in the game’s history, Julius “Dr. J” Erving led the Nets to a pair of ABA championships while winning the ABA MVP award in each of his three seasons with the Nets. Erving averaged 28.2 points and 10.9 rebounds as a Net while shooting 51 percent from the field.

52 Buck Williams

A three-time NBA All-Star, Buck Williams was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1982. He earned All-NBA Second Team honors in 1983 and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1988. Over his eight seasons he became the franchise leader in 11 different categories, including points, rebounds and games played. Williams averaged 16.4 points and 11.9 rebounds as a Net.